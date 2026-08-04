Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 14

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on July 18. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Wikimania 2026 group photo with Baby Globe

Special Wikimania issue

Annual Goals Progress on Engage

See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia

Annual Goals Progress on Protect

See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog

Board and Board committee updates

See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter

Affiliation Committees: Celebrating 20 Years of the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee.

Other updates

Enterprise : How Wikimedia Enterprise protects Wikipedia in the AI era.

: How Wikimedia Enterprise protects Wikipedia in the AI era. Unionization: Wikimedia Foundation Statement on US unionization request.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

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