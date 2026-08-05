Every day, we are surrounded by hundreds of objects. Because we see them so often, we frequently take their existence for granted. This ranges from a group of farmers working in their fields and the food we eat today, to the plants we encounter on our daily walks. Yet, in the world of knowledge, every single one of these objects carries a valuable narrative.

This very premise inspired me to bring a poster titled “Knowledge from Everyday Life: Elevating Simple Objects into the Digital Space” to the stage of the WikiNusantara 2026 Conference in Makassar. Through this poster, I wanted to invite knowledge liberators to take another look at their surroundings.

Why Do Simple Things Matter?

Often, when thinking about content for Wikimedia projects, our focus immediately shifts to prominent figures, monumental historical events, or world heritage sites. While there is nothing wrong with that, this hyper-focus makes us vulnerable to overlooking the micro-elements that shape our current everyday identity.

Simple objects around us—which often escape mainstream documentation—face the risk of becoming “invisible” in the digital space. If no one photographs them today, records their functions, or writes down their local terms, how can future generations learn about them? Digitalizing everyday objects is the most honest form of cultural preservation and oral history.

Bridging Everyday Reality into the Wikimedia Ecosystem

In the poster I presented (which is now well-documented on Wikimedia Commons), I shared how the Wikimedia ecosystem provides a place for these objects. Wikimedia Commons serves as a home for detailed photographs of everyday items. A single, high-resolution photo of daily activities, food, plants, or traditional objects is far more meaningful than a thousand words of abstract description.

The process of gathering this documentation became an adventure in itself. Exploring public spaces, observing human interactions with surrounding objects, and noting small changes in urban life offered a new perspective: contributing content does not always have to start with heavy literature research.

Notes from Makassar: Community Response

Presenting this idea at WikiNusantara 2026 Makassar gave me a renewed sense of energy. Being among volunteers from various corners of the archipelago made the discussions in front of the poster board incredibly lively.

Many conference participants agreed that simple activities like this are worth doing as part of the effort to free knowledge. This discussion proved that everyday-based documentation is a very welcoming entry point for anyone who wants to start contributing to Wikimedia projects without feeling intimidated by complex academic topics.

Conclusion: Start from Our Surroundings

Sharing stories at WikiNusantara 2026 reminded me once again of the essence of the Wikimedia movement: free knowledge belongs to everyone, is about everything, and is by everyone.

Through this piece, I would like to extend the same invitation to all Diff readers. Let us start looking around through the lens of an archivist. Grab your device, photograph the simple object in front of you today, and elevate its value into the digital space. Because the greatest knowledge often hides behind the most ordinary things.

“Start Close, Document It, Share It!”

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