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Asọmpi Okwu Narị Abụọ: Growing Igbo Wikiquote, 200 Quotes Challenge

The preservation of indigenous languages extends beyond spoken communication—it also requires creating accessible digital resources that document culture, history, and knowledge for future generations. With this goal in mind, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group organized the Asọmpi Okwu Narị Abụọ – Igbo Wikiquote 200 Quotes Challenge, a month-long campaign held from 2 June to 30 June 2026 to expand content on the Igbo-language Wikiquote.

The campaign encouraged community members to create at least 200 Wikiquote pages, making it one of the group’s focused efforts to increase freely accessible Igbo-language quotations on Wikimedia projects. At the same time, it served as a learning opportunity for new contributors who were interested in joining the Wikiquote community and improving their editing skills.

Why Wikiquote?

While Wikipedia documents encyclopedic knowledge, Wikiquote preserves the words of notable people—their speeches, memorable statements, proverbs, and expressions that have shaped society. For many indigenous languages, including Igbo, this content remains relatively limited compared to larger language communities.

The challenge was therefore designed not only to increase the number of pages on Igbo Wikiquote but also to improve the visibility of notable personalities whose quotations can inspire readers, researchers, educators, and language learners.

This event was facilitated by Onyinye Achukwu, Akwugo and Ebubechukwu1 from Igbo Wikimedians User Group, Nigeria.

Participants learned how to create new Wikiquote pages, properly format quotations, categorize entries, and contribute quality content that aligns with Wikimedia’s editing standards.

By creating new quote pages and improving existing ones, participants collectively strengthened the digital presence of the Igbo language while gaining practical experience contributing to one of Wikimedia’s lesser-edited projects.

A Month of Collaboration

Throughout June, experienced editors worked alongside newcomers, creating an environment where participants could learn by doing. The campaign emphasized consistency and quality, encouraging contributors to build a sustainable editing culture rather than simply increasing numbers.

Beyond Numbers

The impact of the challenge goes beyond statistics. Every new Wikiquote page contributes to preserving the ideas, voices, and wisdom of notable individuals in the Igbo language. Each contribution strengthens the availability of free knowledge online and ensures that future generations can access these quotations in their native language.

The campaign also reaffirmed the importance of community-led initiatives in addressing content gaps on smaller Wikimedia projects. By focusing on capacity building alongside content creation, the challenge equipped participants with skills they can continue to apply across Wikiquote and other Wikimedia platforms.

Campaign Outcome

The month-long challenge produced remarkable results, reflecting the dedication of the Igbo Wikiquote community. By the end of the campaign, participants had:

Created 220 new Wikiquote pages

Edited 292 pages

Made 631 edits

Added over 609,000 bytes of content

Engaged 69 editors

Uploaded 243 files to Wikimedia Commons

Generated more than 3,360 article views

These achievements demonstrate not only an increase in content but also the growing interest in contributing to Igbo Wikiquote. The campaign successfully attracted both experienced Wikimedians and first-time Wikiquote contributors, helping to build a stronger editing community for future initiatives.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Asọmpi Okwu Narị Abụọ – Igbo Wikiquote 200 Quotes Challenge demonstrates what can be achieved when a community rallies around a common goal. As the Igbo Wikimedians User Group continues to promote indigenous language preservation through Wikimedia projects, initiatives like this provide a model for growing local-language content while empowering new contributors.

Every quote added during the campaign is more than just text on a page—it is a step toward preserving the richness of the Igbo language and ensuring that its voices remain part of the global body of free knowledge.

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