After the storm, the shoots are more photogenic.

Wikimedia Commons, a localized contest, and the opportunities to build community and hope around our shared environment

For Wikimedians in Bolivia, the Wiki Loves Earth contest is a source of national pride, as in the most recent edition, in 2025, Edunavia1, a Bolivian user, won the top global award in his category, thanks to his great talent in capturing the essence of nature with a style that depicts every detail in a very sensitive way. Inspired by this victory, the idea arose to collaborate with the Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz (GAMLP) on an initiative to enrich the archive of La Paz’s protected areas and to partner with this institution in promoting the contest at the local level, taking into account its technical and professional expertise in the project.

With my experience in Small Grants for WikiProjects initiatives, I had already developed some new skills in organizing Wiki events, so I decided to continue on this path and take on a new challenge.

Unfortunately, the initial efforts were cut short; amid a change in leadership and a local political crisis, the partnership could not be finalized in time to contribute to the global contest, which took place in Bolivia between May and June of this year.

This would have been the sad ending to a story of good intentions (a tear traces the outline of my face), but every cloud has a silver lining (or so says a 5th-grade assignment belonging to my little daughter—she really knows her stuff!) so it ultimately became the exciting start to a series of positive actions that set the course for a new initiative, with goals that are more localized yet at the same time more complex.

It was then that Daniela Ramirez and Camila Ugalde—engineers with the La Paz Municipal Department for Environmental Affairs “Ciudad Verde”—had more on their plates and organized a photography contest called “Nuestras Áreas Protegidas” through which we were able to bring our long-held dream to life. This time, it was a joint initiative: training sessions, guided tours of three municipal protected areas, support from municipal park rangers and volunteers, opening ceremonies with officials and special guests, and more—you know how things get done when you work hand in hand and pool your efforts.

In the process, I met Rodrigo Mejía, who is in charge of urban trees. Together, we developed another project: “Wikirelevamiento de Arbolado Urbano,” and well, I’m happy to say it’s going very well—it’s still ongoing, but that’s another story.

Returning to the main narrative, and as part of a joint effort involving La Paz Municipal Government park rangers, professional photographers, and the Wikivolunteer force, we organized a series of training sessions for the participants, which equipped them with digital skills for Wikimedia platforms, photography techniques, and a naturalist’s eye. Armed with all this information, the more than 70 attendees who took part in the various events were able to tackle the contest and grapple with the reality of the protected areas surrounding the city—areas that sustain life as we know it in the urban environment.

The behind-the-scenes work involved everything: coordinating transportation, arranging for snacks and ensuring they arrived in the right quantities at the right times and locations, verifying routes, having the first-aid kit ready, and navigating around unexpected issues due to the tight schedule… phew! But above all, and despite the hectic pace, we enjoyed the outing.

Discovering the Sprouts: A Tour of Protected Areas

“Hello, everyone! Thank you for joining us. As with all Wiki activities, this is a friendly space free from any form of violence or hate. You’re free to express any ideas or physical, emotional, or other discomforts; we also have a first-aid kit and will support you with any issues that arise. All ideas, concerns, and comments are appreciated and welcome. First and foremost, as we kick off this tour (while the bus starts moving, swaying slightly), we’re here to have fun and enjoy ourselves. Let me introduce the team: (…)”.

That’s how the excursions began—this brief introduction serving as a clear example of what we were aiming for and what we managed to achieve.

We went on three photography expeditions:

Serranías de Hampaturi: As our first expedition, it carried the weight of being an “IceBreaker” adventure and was the one that took the longest due to the distance. Twenty-five of us enthusiasts, accompanied by Estela Torrez and her team of municipal park rangers, explored an area at over 4,300 meters above sea level, taking in bogs, huallatas, waterfalls, and a newfound fascination with the tiny world—fueled by the park rangers’ detailed explanations of the minuscule plants living in symbiosis: yaretas, miniature flowers, algae, and much more—which had us all captivated, carefully examining each area before stepping on it, and not just because of the natural life, but also because of the abundance of water beneath the surface that allowed us to take a dip every so often. This was a very refreshing experience.

Siete Lagunas: This was the next expedition we undertook, starting very early in the morning and blessed with excellent weather. Once again, at over 4,000 meters above sea level, thirty of us participated in the hike. This time, Roberto Apaza led the park rangers. We visited an area teeming with wildlife, which somehow coexists with urban settlements, illustrating a dichotomy between two ecosystems—one natural and the other urban. It was an expedition filled with stunning landscapes and valuable lessons.

Serranías de Aruntaya: It was a very enjoyable experience that marked the end of the expeditions. Led by René Moscoso and his team of park rangers, we walked nearly two kilometers, venturing through watersheds and mountain ranges. These areas are home to everything from wild strawberries and roses to a wide variety of flowers, ferns, and even cacti. The group included communication students, who were very interested and fully agreed on the purpose of this activity: to discover, document, and share.

This entire project definitely included deeply enriching activities, which gave rise to a new idea that is still taking shape within me: to photographically document areas near the city that still retain their pristine natural essence. The blossoming of this idea could be part of a journey worth embarking on in a boat similar to the one we’re in right now.

“Expedición Fotográfica Serranías de Aruntaya de Bolivia 02” Angelininux, CC BY-SA 4.0

“And so, we arrived on time and safely. Thank you for joining us; I hope you enjoyed this expedition as much as I did.” I get off the bus and wait for the last travel companion to exit, and as they get off, I express my gratitude for the energy they put into this adventure, and after saying my goodbyes, I leave as well.

It’s Not the Last Stop

As I write these lines, the team of Wikimedians from Bolivia is working on evaluating the 337 photographs submitted for the contest. Although Montage, the evaluation tool, isn’t very stable—as if testing our patience—keeping in mind the results of our documentation and the expeditions restores our calm in a very encouraging way.

In “Wikiexploration” mode, we were able to see protected areas very close to our everyday lives and closely linked to them; we looked at our surroundings with fresh eyes and also learned that this perspective can be shared and help others in their learning journey.

Many things happen quickly, including the somber and sad realization of urban development’s triumph over protected natural areas—where the media and authorities have addressed the situation, but the damage has already been done, and it is far from minor.

“Expedición Fotográfica Siete Lagunas Wikimedistas de Bolivia 03” Angelininux, CC BY-SA 4.0

In these final lines, all that remains for me is to convey the spirit that motivated all the work carried out, documented, and shared through Wikimedia Commons, in the hope that it will resonate and inspire a call to work together as a community to protect our natural heritage—which, despite being so close to us, is often invisible in its complexity.

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