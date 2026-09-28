Event flyer

Malaria remains one of the major public health challenges affecting communities around the world. Yet, access to reliable health information in local languages remains limited. In recognition of this gap, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group organized World Malaria Day 2026 – Promoting Public Health on Malaria on Wikipedia and Wikidata, a Wikimedia project aimed at improving access to malaria-related knowledge in Igbo and expanding structured health data on Wikidata.

The campaign was held on 1 September 2026 as a physical event at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria, beginning at 11:00 a.m. WAT. The project was led and facilitated by Goodymeraj, with IfyClassique serving as co-lead/co-facilitator.

Collaboration ongoing

Bringing malaria knowledge closer to Igbo-speaking communities

The project was inspired by a simple but important observation: while substantial information about malaria is available on English Wikipedia and Wikidata, there was a significant need for more malaria-related content on Igbo Wikipedia.

The campaign therefore sought to use Wikimedia platforms as tools for public health education. By creating and improving articles about malaria in Igbo, participants contributed to making health information more accessible to Igbo-speaking readers.

The initiative was also connected to the 2026 World Malaria Day theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can, Now We Must.” Through Wikimedia, participants joined the wider effort to increase awareness about malaria and promote access to knowledge that can help communities better understand the disease.

Cross section of the participants

From learning to editing

The physical event brought Wikimedia contributors together to learn, edit and contribute to open knowledge.

Participants worked on malaria-related articles on Igbo Wikipedia while also contributing structured data to Wikidata. The project also sought to recruit new members into the Igbo Wikimedians User Group, helping participants move beyond a one-day event and become part of the wider Wikimedia movement.

An important component of the project was the contribution of information about primary healthcare centres and hospitals in Nigeria to Wikidata. This demonstrated how Wikimedia projects can complement one another: Wikipedia can provide accessible encyclopedic information, while Wikidata can make structured information available for reuse, analysis and further research.

Cross section of the participants

A measurable impact

The campaign produced significant results during its inaugural edition.

According to the project’s reported outcomes:

67 new Igbo Wikipedia pages related to malaria were created.

related to malaria were created. 72 pages were edited.

were edited. 565 total edits were made.

were made. 49 Wikidata items relating to primary healthcare centres and hospitals in Nigeria were created.

relating to primary healthcare centres and hospitals in Nigeria were created. 7 new participants were recruited into the Igbo Wikimedians User Group.

Event Dashboard

Building local-language health knowledge

For the Igbo Wikimedia community, the campaign was about more than simply increasing the number of Wikipedia articles.

Language plays an important role in how people access and understand information. When health information is available in a person’s familiar language, it can become easier to discover, read and share.

Projects such as this therefore demonstrate the potential of local-language Wikimedia communities to address knowledge gaps while contributing to global public-health awareness.

The malaria campaign also showed the value of connecting Wikipedia and Wikidata. While editors developed human-readable articles for Igbo Wikipedia, they simultaneously helped strengthen structured knowledge about healthcare facilities in Nigeria through Wikidata.

Continuing the work

The World Malaria Day 2026 project demonstrates that public-health advocacy can take place not only through traditional awareness campaigns but also through the creation of freely accessible knowledge.

For the Igbo Wikimedians User Group, the campaign represents another step toward expanding Igbo-language content across Wikimedia projects, recruiting and training new contributors, and making important information available to communities in their own language.

The project ultimately offered a powerful reminder: fighting malaria also means fighting the information gap surrounding it. By contributing knowledge to Wikipedia and Wikidata, Wikimedia volunteers can help ensure that reliable information is more accessible, more reusable and available in the languages spoken by the communities it is intended to serve.

The World Malaria Day 2026 project was organized by the Igbo Wikimedians User Group and facilitated by Goodymeraj and IfyClassique. For more details, visit the event page here.

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