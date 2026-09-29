Youth Panel and Kamakura Edit-a-thon: Challenges at the 2026 Library Fair & Forum

The Wikimedians of Japan User Group will exhibit “Wikimedia World 2026” at the Library Fair & Forum in October and host several events centered around its booth. Here are two of them.

First, the forum on Wednesday, October 21, will feature a panel discussion titled “University Education and Wikimedia,” where six university students, graduate students, and faculty member who are also Wikimedians will share their experiences and discuss topics related to libraries. Four of the panelists previously spoke at the ESEAP Conference in May during a session titled “Wikimedia in Education: A Look at Wiki Clubs.” This is likely the first time a public panel discussion featuring young Wikimedians has been held in Japan. Online participation is available; please register here.

Session speakers at the ESEAP Conference 2026

Another event is the Kamakura Editathon, a Wikimedia editing event themed around Kamakura, a city neighboring Yokohama—the venue for the Library Fair. It will be held online from October 13 to November 13, with an in-person edit-a-thon taking place on October 18.

The Great Buddha at Kamakura

Following the great success of last year’s Yokohama Edit-a-thon, we have planned a similar event for this year. Kamakura was the capital of Japan during the medieval period and is famous for its Great Buddha. In recent years, the city has also frequently appeared in anime.

The railway crossing in front of Kamakura Kōkō-mae Station on the Enoshima Electric Railway, a popular tourist spot

Once again, we have selected 20 articles related to Kamakura so that people from overseas can contribute. The selection includes articles covering historical topics as well as anime-related content. We also warmly welcome the creation or translation of articles other than these. In addition, the Editathon is open to any Wikimedia project, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, etc.

For the article list, we have included 20 language editions this time. Of course, we also welcome contributors using languages ​​not listed there. Wikimedia is full of potential to effortlessly transcend linguistic and regional barriers. We look forward to the contribution of people from many different countries.

Event page: 鎌倉エディタソン (in Japanese)

Foreign Versions section: https://w.wiki/TgHC

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