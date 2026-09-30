Fourth Edition of Bangla Wikibooks Writing Contest Concludes Successfully

The fourth edition of the Bangla Wikibooks Writing Contest, “Wikibooks Writing Contest 2026“, closed with 1,440,402 accepted words from its eligible participants, well ahead of both the 2024 and 2025 editions. A total of 2,088 pages were submitted and every one of them was reviewed.

Like the 2025 edition, the contest was organised as part of the “Bangla WikiConnect” initiative. It invited new and experienced volunteers to build free, book-length educational content in the Bangla language on Bangla Wikibooks.

The contest ran from 1 May, 2026 to 3 June, 2026. Submissions were tracked on Fountain, and the final results are published on the results page.

Participation and output

49 participants submitted a total of 2,088 pages. Of these, 46 participants were eligible for ranking, and 37 of them had at least one page accepted.

The eligible participants contributed 1,440,402 accepted words across 1,401 submitted pages. Seven participants each passed 100,000 accepted words, and 15 passed 10,000.

By word count, 81% of what eligible participants submitted was accepted: 1,440,402 of 1,775,897 words.

Top contributors and the books they built

The first-place winner alone contributed 338,327 accepted words, and the top three together contributed 734,922.

Contributions spanned science, technology, social science, humanities, literature and everyday life. Books that grew during the contest include:

Area Books (English title) Science and mathematics Linear Algebra, Cell Biology, Waves, This Quantum World, Basic Physics of Nuclear Medicine, Climatology, Animal Behavior Technology Logic Gates, Introduction to Computer Information Systems, OpenSSH Social science and humanities Cultural Anthropology, Living in a Connected World, Rhetoric and Writing in the Public Sphere, Survey of Communication Studies, World History, History of Iran Literature, games and daily life Muggles’ Guide to Harry Potter, Arimaa, Yoga, Cookbook (hundreds of recipes, many of them Bangla dishes)

How 2026 compares with earlier editions

Accepted words rose 25.6% over 2025, from 1,146,509 to 1,440,402, and pages submitted rose 23.1%, from 1,696 to 2,088.

The 2026 total also passes 2024’s 1,148,079 words, even though code and equations no longer count toward the total since 2025. Output per contributor grew too: 49 participants submitted pages in 2026, compared with 58 in 2025 and 67 in 2024.

Diversity and reach

Women made up 26.7% of participants who applied for internet support, and at least two of the top ten winners were women. The reviewer team’s share of women rose from 11.11% in 2025 to 16.7%. The contest also reached beyond Bangladesh: two of the eleven top-ranked participants were from outside of Bangladesh.

More than half of these respondents found the contest through the site notice, friends, social media or a mailing list rather than already being Wikimedians, so the contest reached well beyond the existing volunteer base.

Review, support and what comes next

A team of reviewers completed 2,088 reviews, one for every submitted page. Three participants were ruled ineligible for prizes, and prizes went to the top-ranked eligible participants.

To make participation easier, 19 participants received internet support. After the contest, all eligible participants were awarded online certificates of participation.

The community intends to keep building. Every respondent to the post-contest forms said they would keep contributing to Wikibooks.

With record output, a reviewer team that checked every page and participants from two countries, the fourth edition shows that a focused, well-supported contest keeps expanding free Bangla educational books year after year.

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