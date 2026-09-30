From two unsuccessful nominations to the Main Page: the long road of Nigeria’s Independence Day

What three Featured Article nominations taught me about research, image rights, community review and persistence on Wikipedia.

On 1 October 2026, Nigeria will mark 66 years since it gained independence from the United Kingdom. On the same day, the English Wikipedia article on Independence Day in Nigeria is scheduled to appear on Wikipedia’s Main Page as Today’s Featured Article.

For most readers, it will be a one-day feature. For me, it represents nearly two years of work: three Featured Article nominations, a peer review, a Good Article review, a Did You Know appearance, and many rounds of rewriting and source verification.

Beginning with a date

When I began overhauling the article in October 2024, it was relatively short, about 7,500 bytes of wikitext. It explained the basic meaning of the holiday, but much of its historical and cultural context was just undeveloped.

I wanted the article to explain not only that Nigeria became independent on 1 October 1960, but also how the occasion was planned, experienced, represented and remembered.

When I opened the first Featured Article nomination on 31 October 2024, I stated an ambitious goal: for the article to become Today’s Featured Article on 1 October 2025.

I was ready to work, but I had underestimated how far the article still had to go.

The first nomination lasted five weeks. Reviewers raised questions about prose, scope, neutrality, whether citations supported the text precisely, and the copyright status of historical photographs. The nomination closed without promotion on 6 December 2024.

I tried again in February 2025. That review identified more weaknesses as we progressed: an incomplete lead, sections that moved away from the article’s central subject, dependence on some weaker web sources, and statements not fully supported by the cited material. I withdrew the nomination after twelve days.

Rebuilding, not merely resubmitting

The central lesson was that Featured Article work is not about making an article longer. It is about making every part of it defensible.

I returned to the sources, compared claims with the cited pages, removed unsupported interpretations and replaced weaker references where better material was available. I also reorganised the article around Nigeria’s road to independence, the 1960 celebrations, highlife music and political cartoons, memories of the occasion recorded in Kano, the legal basis of the holiday, observances in Nigeria and the diaspora, and difficult anniversaries such as the 1992 military air crash and the 2010 Abuja bombings.

Images presented a different challenge. Several valuable photographs of the 1960 celebrations were available through the National Library of Nigeria’s digital repository, but their authorship and original publication histories were uncertain. Without adequate provenance and rights information, I could not demonstrate that every image was free to use in both Nigeria and the United States.

After a lengthy image review, I removed photographs whose copyright status I could not defend. The experience taught me that digitisation by itself does not place historical material fully within the free-knowledge ecosystem. Provenance, authorship and rights metadata matter too. And till date, the 1960 Independence Day images I could not use in this article still hurts.

Missing the deadline, but not the goal

In 2025, I took the article through peer review and, following advice from another editor, through the Good Article process. It became a Good Article on 29 September.

On 1 October, the day I had originally hoped it would appear as Today’s Featured Article, a fact from it appeared on the Main Page in the Did You Know section. The hook explained that during Nigeria’s independence ceremony, the Union Jack was lowered and the green-white-green Nigerian flag was raised before approximately 40,000 people at Lagos Race Course.

It was not the outcome I had first imagined, but it was encouragement to continue.

I opened the third Featured Article nomination on 30 September 2025. This review included source spot checks, reference-formatting checks, an image review, and extensive comments about prose, structure and the Manual of Style.

Some feedback was difficult to receive, and I did not agree with every point immediately. Over time, however, I learnt to separate my attachment to the work from the underlying questions reviewers were asking: What does the reader still need? Is the wording neutral and precise? What can the available evidence truly support?

On 12 November 2025, the article was promoted to Featured Article status.

A goal achieved one year later

Independence Day (Nigeria) is now scheduled as Today’s Featured Article for 1 October 2026, exactly one year after my original target. It will be presented on an English Wikipedia Main Page that receives approximately 4.7 million views each day.

This achievement is very personal, but it is not a solitary one. Reviewers checked sources, questioned images, challenged unclear wording, suggested better structures and helped transform persistence into quality.

The experience also reinforced something I hope other contributors working on African subjects will remember: an unsuccessful nomination is not necessarily a final judgement. It can become a map of the work that remains.

Look beyond basic coverage. Search for books, journals, archives, legislation and oral-history research. Ask experienced editors to examine the article before its highest assessment. Accept that some sentences and images you value may have to go. Most importantly, return to the work after disappointment.

On 1 October, I will celebrate more than the bronze star beside an article’s title. I will celebrate what sustained research, constructive review, and also importantly, community collaboration can do for the representation of Nigerian history on Wikipedia.

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