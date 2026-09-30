Translating Wikiprojects Interfaces to Wali Language: A Missed Call, ReCalled, and Now Answered!

The Waali Wikimedians Community, led by Asare Paul Yaw (User:Yaw tuba) & Zakaria Tunsung (User:Zakaria Tunsung), in a significant step forward for the digital presence of the Waali language, successfully organised an Online Event dubbed Translating Wikiprojects Interfaces to Wali Language Trans-Late-a-Thon as part of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Individual Microgrant Fund initiative to empower its sub-communities. The event was made possible through strong partnerships and support from the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, Waali language experts, other Wikimedia Communities such as the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, and passionate individuals dedicated to developing the Waali language.

Launching & Training Session

Participants were taken through the interface of TranslateWiki

I saw the need to collaborate with Wikimedians from the Waali Wikimedians Community and other communities in Ghana, regardless of their understanding of the Waali language, since they were trained to make simple, minor edits and translations on TranslateWiki. This also served as a guide to encourage Wikimedians from different communities worldwide to see the need to help languages/communities in test Wikis and even in mainstream Wikis, in their own way, regardless of their level of understanding of a particular language.

Participants sharing their views and suggesting appropriate words to use on TranslateWiki

Participants were taken through the translation rules of TranslateWiki

Key Contributors

The following community members helped to make this project a success by contributing massively:

Other thanks to the following community members who joined the online training session to help with their views and suggestions but couldn’t contribute on TranslateWiki:

Key Achievements

Targeted metrics (Expected messages to be translated): – 1500

– 1500 Achieved metrics (Total translated messages): – 2370

– 2370 Watch Launching & Training Session Video Here

Looking Ahead

This project has proven that language is a vital vessel for culture. By translating words/messages on TranslateWiki into our own tongue, we are ensuring that the “Waaki language and Culture” becomes a permanent part of the world’s digital record and success. We also hope to go LIVE soon.

Long live the Waali Wikimedians Community! Long live the Waali Language!! Long live the Wikimedia movement!!!

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