The Latin American Month on Wikipedia 2026 will take place throughout October. This initiative aims to create and improve articles about Latin American cinema on the Spanish, Portuguese, and English Wikipedias, as well as to strengthen ties within the editing community and establish collaborations with regional organizations to increase access to information about local cinema through the Wikimedia projects.

Wikimedistas de Uruguay, Wikimedistas de Bolivia, WikiAcción Perú, Wikimedia México, Wikilatinos, and Proyecto Mais Teoria Da Historia Na Wiki organize the campaign in the context of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and the first Wikimedia Conference of Latin America.

From October 1st to the 31st, we invite you to create, improve, or translate articles about Latin American cinema, including cinematography pieces, people involved in cinematography, festivals, cinemas, awards, and so on.

Visit the official campaign page to register and learn more about participation rules.

Let’s edit together about Latin American cinema on Wikipedia!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation