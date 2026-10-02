Capturing essences with Bolivian Wikimedians

I was admiring the creative and magnificent origami art pieces hanging inside the Japanese Society museum in La Paz, Bolivia; naturally, I captured the moment in a photograph. That very night, before going to sleep, I uploaded it to Wikimedia Commons alongside many other photos I had collected. This marked my first experience with the production of free knowledge—the beginning of a passionate, feverish adventure that transformed my relationship with information, science, and culture, shifting my perspective to view them as public goods accessible to all of society without restriction.

I am Sebastian Gadiel Ari Calle, a communications student specializing in literature and writing. I love discussing the bohemian lifestyle, history, and interpersonal relationships within my country’s society. I am also a photojournalist—reporting objectively through images, providing context, and working with immediacy, always adhering to strict ethics. I am 20 years old and a volunteer with Wikimedians of Bolivia.

Artes Plásticas Japonés de la Sociedad Japonesa La Paz, MagnoBlanco, CC BY-SA 4.0

Under the pseudonym MagnoBlanco, I began volunteering on June 27, 2026, participating in the “Wikimedia Bolivia-Japan Friendship” activity. The initiative aimed to enrich the exchange of knowledge between the two communities; the gathering took place at the Japanese Society, where I uploaded several photos to Wikimedia Commons. I was fascinated by the photographs shared by all the participants. From the Bolivian side, there was beautiful content featuring Japanese artifacts preserved in the museum, cultural events held in our country, and articles on Japanese culture written in Spanish; conversely, from Japan, there were photos and articles showcasing our culture, food, and cities. I was amazed by the level of detail provided by participants from both Bolivia and Japan—exquisite information presented in each other’s native languages. The event fully achieved its goal: a genuine exchange of information.

Centro Boliviano Japonés, MagnoBlanco, CC BY-SA 4.0

Over time, volunteering became a fundamental part of my life. On August 15, 22, and 30, I had the stunning opportunity to visit protected areas in my city, La Paz, for a photography contest organized by the Autonomous Municipal Government of La Paz (GAMLP) and Wikimedians of Bolivia. We arrived at our first destination—Hampaturi—on a bus filled with joy, kindness, and respect. It is a beautiful place, home to the reservoirs that store and distribute water to the city; the landscape was immense, the sun seemed to retreat early, and the diverse ecosystem offered a refreshing embrace. Once the photography session ended, that warm, pleasant feeling stayed with me until I got home, where I uploaded the photos I had taken and then fell asleep to the whisper of the Hampaturi wind.

Represa de Hampaturi 2026, MagnoBlanco, CC BY-SA 4.0

The second trip was to Siete Lagunas; we arrived early and visited the various lagoons in that protected area. The view captivated my senses; the sky in that Eden was completely different from the city’s sky. The firmament and its surroundings were reflected in the waters, displaying unique hues and depths—it was like visiting the work of an artist.

The final trip we took was to the Serranías de Aruntaya. During that experience, I witnessed a greater sense of camaraderie among the participants; I saw them more united and, above all, committed to sharing their photos for the sake of free knowledge and the common good. The area’s rock formations were magnificent—I had never seen anything like them. The imposing landscape instilled a sense of happiness and a feeling of national ownership, reinforcing the need for its protection.

Senderismo Aruntaya, MagnoBlanco, CC BY 4.0

Speaking from my own heart—one passionately in love with understanding and knowledge—contributing to this project is a commitment I accept with genuine affection and respect. I am reminded of this every time I take a photograph, prepare it, and upload it to Commons. My volunteering journey has led me to discover things I never would have dared to explore before; each day, I await a new call where information and knowledge join hands to be shared with anyone, without limits—transcending borders as I make my way into a new world I am just beginning to know.

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