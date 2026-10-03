From a Wikidata Birthday Celebration to English Wikipedian of the Year by Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda

Nabunje Leticia, English Wikipedian of the Year 2026

My journey with the Wikimedia movement started in November 2024, when I joined the Wikimedia community during the Wikidata Birthday celebrations. At the time, I did not know that this first step would eventually lead me to becoming the 2026 English Wikipedian of the Year of Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda.

I was introduced to the community by Mr. Kasozi Denis, who was my classmate at Kabale University. His invitation gave me an opportunity to discover the world of Wikimedia and open knowledge.

Nabunje Leticia at Wiki-data birthday celebrations 2024 Uganda

Finding My Place in the Community

In May 2025, I was selected to participate in the Wiki Loves Sports Mentorship 2026, led by Shafik Mubiru. This mentorship became an important turning point in my Wikimedia journey.

Through the mentorship, I was introduced to different Wikimedia projects and learned how I could contribute to each of them. I gained experience contributing to Wikimedia Commons, English Wikipedia, Luganda Wikipedia, Runyankole Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikiquote.

As I explored these different platforms, I developed a particular interest in English Wikipedia. I realised that there was a need for more quality content about Uganda, including articles about Ugandan people, institutions, places, history, culture and other important subjects that were not yet well represented online.

That realisation motivated me to write more.

Nabunje Leticia at Wiki Loves Sport 2025 in Uganda Edit-a-thon

From Learning to Supporting Others

The more I contributed, the more I understood that Wikipedia was about making Ugandan knowledge accessible. I began creating articles on people and subjects needing better representation. Contributors on Luganda and Runyankole Wikipedia also requested English articles for translation, encouraging me to write more. At the same time, new contributors began reaching out for guidance. Supporting them reminded me that my journey is also about sharing knowledge and helping others contribute.

Strengthening My Writing Skills

The On-Wiki Skills Mentorship 2026, organised by Africa Wiki Women, strengthened my article-writing skills and confidence. I learned to research, structure and improve Wikipedia articles while identifying subjects needing better representation. The mentorship also introduced me to Diff, helping me document Wikimedia stories, share my experiences and highlight community achievements. These experiences helped me grow from a learner into a confident contributor who can also support others.

Africa Wiki Women on Wiki Skills Graduation Second Cohort 2026

The People Behind the Journey

I know this achievement did not happen alone. I am grateful to my mentors and community members who supported, encouraged and challenged me. Special thanks to Shafik Mubiru for guiding me through Wiki Loves Sports Mentorship and recommending me to its 2026 Core Organising Team. I also appreciate Ssegawa Geofrey, Baluku Brian, Sandra Aceng, Julie Acom, Michael Kaluba, Ojewuyi Blessing Timothy and Muib Shefiu for their guidance and support. I am equally thankful to every mentee, volunteer and community member who has reached out to me for support. Your questions, requests and trust have pushed me to learn more and contribute more.

The image of Muib Shefiu

English Wikipedian of the Year

Being recognised as the English Wikipedian of the Year by Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda is an achievement for me. This award represents more than articles written; it reflects my journey from a new contributor to a knowledge creator, supporter, and advocate for Ugandan content.

This award is not the end, but motivation to do more. From the Wikidata Birthday celebrations in 2024, to contributing in 2025, joining mentorships, supporting contributors, and receiving this recognition in 2026, my journey has been about learning, contribution, mentorship, community, and creating lasting knowledge.

Nabunje Leticia receiving the English Wikipedian of the Year Award from Kateregga Geoffrey, Board Chairman of WCUGU

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