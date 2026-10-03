Global GLAM Calls: A Community Space for Cultural Heritage and Wikimedia

The Wikimedia Movement depends on its relationships with cultural heritage institutions around the world, and the GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) community is at the heart of that story. Whether they’re hosting editathons or providing primary reference material for Wikipedia content, these organizations share our mission and values, and they make it possible to expand free knowledge everywhere.

A space to share and connect

Since 2024, the GLAM community has been getting together for regular online meetups to swap ideas, talk through projects, and share success stories from this work. It’s a chance to learn from each other and to celebrate what’s happening in libraries, museums, and archives across the movement.

New support in 2026

This year, the calls had a new helping hand: the Content Partnerships Hub, a consortium project of nine Wikimedia affiliates dedicated to supporting everyone in the movement who works with content partners. Their involvement means more outreach to the community to build agendas that reflect what people actually want to discuss, plus a structured foundation that helps the calls keep growing.

The Global GLAM Calls are coordinated mainly by a group of volunteers who help with hosting, finding interesting topics, and encouraging questions and participation. Their time and energy keep the calls welcoming and lively.

Keeping the history organized

With the Hub’s support, the history of past topics is now easier to navigate, thanks to the ongoing development of Metabase and better management of the information pages on Meta-Wiki. You can browse the full call history there, including Zoom recordings, notes documents, agendas, and more.

Join the next call on October 27

If you work at the intersection of cultural heritage and Wikimedia projects, for example in a library, museum, or archive, this call is for you. It’s also a great opportunity to meet colleagues across the movement and discover different ways to get more involved.

Mark your calendar for the next Global GLAM Call on October 27th. We’d love to see you there!

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