Apply Now: Shape the Future of ESEAP at the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2027!

The Wikimedia East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific (ESEAP) region, in collaboration with the Wikimedians of Japan User Group (WJPUG) and the ESEAP Hub, is delighted to announce that applications for the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2027 are now open!

The Wikimedia ESEAP Strategy Summit is a three-day gathering for Wikimedians across our region to discuss the Movement Strategy and the ongoing evolution of the ESEAP Hub. Building on the Hub’s official establishment, this edition aims to be a strategic space for leaders to align on how best to provide continuous support to local volunteers and affiliates.

The Summit is organised to meet the following objectives:

Bringing together ESEAP leaders to accelerate ESEAP contribution to Wikimedia Movement. Transitioning from governance design to practical operationalisation and capacity building to support content development in various Wikiprojects by the affiliates. Supporting the inclusion of emerging communities, language diversity, and easier access for newcomers such as presence in ESEAP and global movement. Strengthening peer-to-peer mentorship and collaborative projects in ESEAP.

The Summit will take place in Osaka, Japan—the country’s second-largest metropolitan area and a vibrant hub for culture, history, and innovation.

Who should apply?

We are looking for active contributors from across the ESEAP region who bring:

A good understanding of the ESEAP Hub, including its mission and vision.

Familiarity with Wikimedia projects and the broader Wikimedia movement.

Knowledge of the role of volunteers and organisations—including affiliates—in contributing to the wiki projects and initiating outreach activities.

A working or conversational level of English.

All selected participants will be awarded a scholarship supported by the Wikimedia Foundation, covering standard expenses including travel, accommodation, meals, and basic travel insurance.

How to apply

You may apply via self-nomination or through an affiliate nomination (affiliates will receive details via official ESEAP communication channels shortly).

Please submit your application via the Google Form by 8 November 2026 (Sunday), AoE (Anywhere on Earth) so you don’t miss out!

For further details, programme updates, and FAQ, visit the dedicated Meta-wiki page or contact the Core Organising Team at conference[at]eseap.org.

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