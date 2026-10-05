Recording History Across the Four Sultanates of Moloku Kie Raha – The WikiRempah Journey: Ternate Part

The Spice Route of the Indonesian archipelago is more than just an entry in history books; it is a cultural heritage whose traces can still be followed today. Born from the realization of the importance of documenting these historic sites, the WikiRempah Project focuses on recording Spice Route cultural sites—particularly in Eastern Indonesia, a region rich in history yet lacking in documentation.

For this leg of the journey, the WikiRempah team traveled across North Maluku, specifically visiting the four great sultanates known collectively as Moloku Kie Raha. Our route began in Ternate, continued to Tidore and Jailolo, and concluded in Bacan.

Challenges That Fueled Our Spirit

Traversing regions in Eastern Indonesia certainly presents unique challenges. Throughout the expedition, the WikiRempah team faced various situations that tested both physical and mental endurance—ranging from unpredictable terrain and limited transportation and infrastructure to health issues encountered along the way. Yet, these obstacles did not dampen our resolve in the slightest. On the contrary, the challenges served as fuel, driving the WikiRempah team’s enthusiasm even higher. We were keenly aware of the urgent need to document these cultural sites, which have historically lacked adequate records. Moreover, this initiative carried a vital mission: extending the spirit of Wikipedia’s open knowledge to Indonesia’s 3T regions—areas classified as Terdepan (frontier), Terluar (outermost), and Tertinggal (underdeveloped).

Ternate: The Starting Point and a Journey into History

Our journey began in Ternate. Access to the island is convenient, and its facilities rival those of other major cities. Our adventure here began by exploring the grandeur of the colonial-era Fort Oranje. Afterward, we visited the Dutch Cemetery in Ternate City. This site left a deep impression on us and highlighted a crucial point: this historic location is in dire need of extra attention and maintenance from various parties to ensure its preservation.

Our journey into the past continued with a visit to a silent witness of the spice trade’s golden age: the Afo Clove Tree—the oldest clove tree in North Maluku. We had the opportunity to visit the sites of the Afo 2 and Afo 3 trees. Unfortunately, the Afo 2 tree has since died and lost its form, leaving us to view only the remnants of this historic clove tree. We concluded the day’s journey with a visit to the local cultural hub, the Ternate Sultanate Palace (Kedaton Kesultanan Ternate).

Tracing Forts and the Adventure to Fuenza

In the past, Ternate served as a strategic defensive hub, so it is no surprise that the island is ringed by numerous forts. The WikiRempah team undertook a marathon documentation project covering several historic forts, including Fort Tolukko, Fort Kalamata, Fort Kastela (which has since undergone rehabilitation), and Fort Kota Janji.

However, of all the forts we visited in Ternate, the expedition to Fort Fuenza was the most memorable and challenging. Unlike the other forts situated in open areas, Fort Fuenza—located in the Kastela neighborhood—is quite secluded. Fortunately, we were assisted by welcoming and friendly locals who were happy to show us the way. We had to hike through local plantations and push aside dense undergrowth to reach it.

Upon arrival, the original form of Fort Fuenza was no longer intact; however, the remaining stone structures still bore traces of its former grandeur. Amidst the ruins lay a depression—resembling a “pond”—which locals say fills completely with water during the rainy season. Documenting such a nearly forgotten site lies at the very heart of WikiRempah’s existence.

WikiRempah Workshops: Fostering Open Knowledge

For WikiRempah, digital documentation cannot thrive without a local community to nurture it. Therefore, our mission goes beyond merely taking photos and writing articles; it is also about empowering the community.

In each of the key regions we visited—Ternate, Tidore, and Bacan—the WikiRempah team conducted workshops. In Ternate, we held a workshop with the academic community of Universitas Terbuka Ternate; in Tidore, we collaborated with the literacy community Folila; and in Bacan, we worked with students from Universitas Nurul Hasan Bacan. Through these workshops, we invited academics and literacy communities to contribute to Wikipedia, introduced them to the open knowledge movement, and provided a platform for them to share the history of their own homelands with the world.

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