AutoCiteWikidata :Making Automatic Citations Connected with Wikidata

Adding a citation to Wikipedia has become much easier over the years. VisualEditor’s automatic citation tool can often turn an ISBN, DOI, or web address into a formatted reference in just a few clicks, largely thanks to its integration with Zotero.

But there is another source of bibliographic information that Wikimedia editors increasingly have at their disposal: Wikidata.

Could Wikidata make automatic citations more connected, reusable, and easier to maintain?

AutoCiteWikidata is an attempt to explore that possibility.

From a web page to the work behind it

When we find a useful source online, we often copy its URL into the citation tool. This works well when the web page contains good bibliographic metadata. But sometimes the result describes the web page rather than the work itself.

A scanned book on Internet Archive, for example, is still a book. A research paper accessed through a publisher’s website is still a journal article.

Ideally, the citation should identify the book or article, including its author, title, publisher or journal, publication date, volume, pages, and other available identifiers—not merely the website where we found it.

This is where Wikidata can help.

A Wikidata item can represent the work itself and connect it to its authors, publishers, editions, ISBNs, DOIs, OCLC numbers, Open Library identifiers, and other information.

AutoCiteWikidata uses this structured information to create citations through the Cite Q template.

Why use Wikidata for citations?

One important advantage is shared maintenance.

When bibliographic information is stored in an individual Wikipedia article, another editor citing the same work may have to enter the information again. With a Wikidata item, the same bibliographic record can be reused across articles and Wikimedia projects.

It also allows citations to become connected to other knowledge.

An author’s name in a citation can be associated with the author’s Wikidata item, making it possible to connect the citation with Wikipedia articles and other information about that person. The same applies to works, publishers, and other entities.

Wikidata can also provide identifiers that may not appear in a conventional automatic citation.

Testing AutoCiteWikidata against the existing Zotero-based workflow has shown cases where Wikidata provides bibliographic information that Zotero does not return. In one test, an Arabic book produced no Zotero result, while AutoCiteWikidata found a corresponding Wikidata item.

This does not mean that Wikidata is always more accurate. Wikidata is community-maintained, and incorrect or ambiguous records can produce incorrect matches. Automated identification still needs editorial verification.

Making citations easier for newcomers

Perhaps the biggest benefit is simplicity.

A newcomer does not necessarily know what an ISBN, DOI, QID, or citation template is. They may simply be reading a book or article and want to cite it.

With AutoCiteWikidata, the intended workflow can be as simple as:

Find the source → copy its URL → paste it into the citation tool → check the result.

The tool attempts to identify the underlying work and retrieve its bibliographic information.

If it cannot find a suitable match in Wikidata, it falls back to the existing Zotero-based citation engine. Editors can also bypass AutoCiteWikidata from the beginning by adding z: before an identifier or URL.

For example:

z:978-0-387-84858-7

or:

z:https://example.org/source

This makes AutoCiteWikidata an additional route rather than a replacement for the existing citation system.

How to try it

Editors can load the gadget from their personal JavaScript page by adding:

mw.loader.using( 'ext.visualEditor.targetLoader', function(){ mw.libs.ve.targetLoader.addPlugin( function() { return $.getScript('https://ar.wiktionary.org/w/load.php?modules=ext.gadget.auto-cite-wikidata-global&only=scripts'); } ); });

After saving and reloading, the gadget becomes available in VisualEditor’s citation workflow.

An experiment in community-maintained citations

Zotero and Wikidata offer different strengths.

Zotero provides a powerful way to discover bibliographic metadata from online sources. Wikidata provides a community-maintained knowledge graph in which bibliographic information can be connected, reused, and improved.

AutoCiteWikidata brings the latter into the familiar automatic citation workflow.

The idea is not to replace one system with another, but to give Wikimedia editors another way to find and reuse bibliographic information.

As Wikidata’s collection of books, articles, authors, publishers, and identifiers continues to grow, this approach could help make citations not only easier to create, but also more connected and reusable across the Wikimedia movement.

Learn more and try it

For more technical details, including the supported identifiers and URLs, installation instructions, usage examples, and a comparison with the standard Zotero-based citation workflow, see the AutoCiteWikidata documentation. The page also describes the gadget’s limitations and how it works alongside, rather than replacing, the existing citation system.

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