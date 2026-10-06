Wiki Loves Arbërësh: an expedition to document the Albanian diaspora heritage in Sicily

At the end of September 2026, a small crew of Wikipedia volunteers in Sicily, Italy, went to Piana degli Albanesi, a town near Palermo. Our goal: document and highlight the cultural heritage of this community on the Wikimedia projects.

Piana degli Albanesi (Hora e Arbëreshëvet) has a very particular culture, as the most important centre of the Arbëresh community of Sicily, that preserved many traditions from the Albanian diaspora since the 15th century: from the Byzantine-Catholic churches to traditional costumes, and the Arbëresh language, classified as endangered by UNESCO.

Staying in Piana for a weekend was a wonderful experience: we received a warm welcome from the town’s residents, who went out of their way to help us visit and document as many places as possible in just a few days, and who shared the unique aspects of their culture with us with passion and pride.

On top of talking to people to get a grasp of the history and challenges of the Arbëresh community, we wanted to gather as much content as possible to release under a free license on the Wikimedia projects, so it could be available to everyone online and contribute to preserving the Arbëresh living heritage.

With our small group of Wikimedians (Auregann, Sannita, GiovanniPen and SilviaPen), and supported by our incredibly knowledgeable contacts in Piana, we were able to contribute to our open content platforms with:

📸 140+ pictures and videos, mostly buildings and landscapes, in the frame of the Wiki Loves Monuments contest that was taking place in September (see the Commons category);

📍 130+ places edited on OpenStreetMap, the free and collaborative map database, improving descriptions of streets, buildings and urban features;

🎙️ 120+ words in Arbëresh recorded by Pietro, a local speaker, using Lingua Libre (see the full list here).

This last bit, related to minoritized and regional languages, is possibly the most special. Being in a room with people who are proud to speak and transmit their language, who dedicated time to help us curate a list of words describing their village and culture, was a truly joyful experience!

This project took place in the frame of Wiki Loves Monuments and the Sicilian chapter of the contest, Wiki Loves Arbëreshë as part of a broader campaign, Wiki Loves Living Heritage as a collaboration between the Wikimedians in Sicily and the Wikimedians of Albanian Language User Group. It was also a great example of the kinds of collaboration we’d like to develop in the frame of WikiMediterranean, a new group that we created during Wikimania 2026, and WikiSudItalia.

Thanks to everyone who was involved in the project and in particular to the people of Hora who welcomed the Wikimedia volunteers so warmly!

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