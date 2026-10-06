Wikimedia Affiliations Committee Has New Officers and Advisors 

The Wikimedia Affiliations Committee (AffCom) has begun a new chapter, with changes to its leadership and the addition of new advisors.

AffCom is the committee that advises the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees on the recognition and continued existence of Wikimedia movement affiliates, including chapters, thematic organisations, and user groups.

New Officers

Following the latest appointments in July 2026, the officers are: Mari Avetisyan as Chair, Harriet Bayel as Vice-Chair, Johnny Alegre as Secretary, and Robert Jamal as Treasurer.

The four officers bring experience from different parts of the Wikimedia movement and regions of the world. Together with the other voting members, they will support the Committee’s ongoing work on affiliate governance, conflict resolution, and the development of the affiliate ecosystem.

Mari Avetisyan Harriet Bayel

Johnny Alegre Robert Jamal

New Advisors

AffCom’s voting members are supported by non-voting advisors, who contribute experience, language skills, institutional knowledge, and governance expertise. Advisors can take part in Committee discussions and subcommittee meetings, offering additional perspectives on the Committee’s work.

After completing the appointment process, three new advisors have joined AffCom: Chandapiwa Malema, Mohammad Heidarzadeh, and Ali Khaleel. Their appointment brings further experience and perspectives to the Committee as it continues to support Wikimedia affiliates and strengthen the movement’s organisational structures.

Chandapiwa Malema Ali Khaleel Mohammad Heidarzadeh

Looking ahead

These changes come at a significant time for the Wikimedia affiliate ecosystem. Although the pause on new affiliate recognition remains in place, AffCom has stayed busy in 2026. Its work has included developing a new affiliation model, contributing to the Recognition and Funding for Movement Organizations proposal, and handling conflict resolution cases.

We thank our outgoing officers, Jeffrey Keefer and Suyash Dwivedi, for their long-term and dedicated service, and we welcome the new officers and advisors to their roles. To learn more about AffCom or get in touch, visit the Affiliations Committee page on Meta-Wiki.

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