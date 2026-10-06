WikiRempah Overcomes Challenges in Tidore for Training and Documentation of Historic Sites

After Wikimedia Indonesia organized WikiLatih for students in Tidore in 2019, the WikiRempah team aimed to continue its efforts to spread knowledge. The initiative, led by Ana Ainina, Supardi Sahabu, and Sofi Solihah, was funded by Rapid Fund Wikimedia Foundation.

Finding partners in Tidore presented a unique challenge for us. There is a time difference of about two hours between the team’s location and Tidore, so we had to adjust our communication process accordingly. In the early stages, we searched for potential partners via machine learning and reached out one by one to local literacy communities that might be interested in collaborating.

Maitara Island, photographed from Tidore Island | Oceanmuse | SS BY SA 4.0

Communication Challenges

We also leveraged our existing inter-community networks and even expanded our search through connections within government circles. However, differences in age and communication styles required us to adjust our approach.

Potential partners demanded more conventional methods, such as preparing certificates, permits, and various communication materials for them to review in advance. The process took quite a long time, and by the time we arrived in Tidore, we still hadn’t received confirmation regarding the participants, we were overthinking it a bit but tried to stay calm.

Making Decisions Amid Uncertainty

Communicating with several potential partners took longer than expected. This situation required us to consider various possibilities to ensure that preparations for the event could continue.

We held internal discussions to determine our next steps. One factor we considered was the consistency of potential participants in following up on communications. The goal was to identify those who were committed to participating in the event, rather than relying solely on the number of registrants.

Adjusting the Coordination Strategy

For those who have not yet provided confirmation, we have informed them that registrations can be accommodated until the specified date and time. After that deadline, we will not be able to accept additional participants, as the team needs to secure the necessary resources for the event. The team also needs to establish clear mechanisms to ensure that all preparations.

Arriving at Bastiong Port, Ternate, after crossing from Tidore Island | Oceanmuse | SS BY SA 4.0

We strive to accommodate these needs while preparing alternatives in case the initial plan cannot be carried out. Another challenge is differing expectations regarding the technical aspects of implementation. Some parties proposed adding participants beyond the planned quota, while the team has limited resources brought in from off the island.

Participants: Journalists and Students

In the end, only four people attended the training, but that was fine because the contributions of those who did attend exceeded expectations. Most participants had experience in their respective fields, so discussions during the training were lively, and their questions were substantive, such as asking whether their existing knowledge of local history could be directly written on Wikipedia.

Wikipedia Training as part of WikiRempah in Tidore | Oceanmuse | SS BY SA 4.0

As it turned out, all participants met the target of contributing at least 3,000 bytes; some even reached 5,000 bytes, while others immediately created two different articles to ensure that more knowledge was published.

Utilizing the Tracking Code with a Control System

Of course, the results of participant tracking were made possible by the use of the tracking code https://affandymurad.github.io/wikirekap developed by Affandy Murad. This code makes it easy for users to check participants’ contributions to specific Wikimedia projects. The summary results can be exported to PDF format, facilitating offline evaluation of the activity.

This feature is particularly valuable when the expedition is on the move, especially on days when participants must travel between islands, as it allows for more practical monitoring of participant contributions even in areas with limited internet access. Here is the summary of the WikiLatih WikiRempah event in Tidore.

Continuing the Expedition

The next day, we continued our journey to document a number of historic sites. Along the way, we once again experienced the hospitality of the local residents, who warmly welcomed us into their homes. We also had to travel along a road flanked by forests to reach several forts. Thanks to guidance from local residents, we were finally able to locate several sites that are an important part of Tidore’s history.

One of them is Rum Fort, which is located on the coast and currently still requires further attention and maintenance. The government has undertaken several restoration efforts in the area, including the installation of a monument commemorating Spain’s historical presence.

Another site is Cobe Fort, which also still requires more attention. The government’s decision to designate it as a cultural heritage site deserves recognition as part of the effort to preserve historical legacies so that future generations can continue to learn from them.

As of this writing, the entire WikiRempah team continues its commitment to expanding knowledge beyond Tidore to other eastern regions. In the near future, in October 2026, the team will head to Manado, North Sulawesi. We always invite contributors to join us in this endeavor.

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