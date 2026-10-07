Breaking Access Barriers: Bringing Disability-Inclusive Narratives to Life Through “Wikilatih Wiki Dokar” with the Klubwiki Universitas Brawijaya

Rafliyan18, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The digital world and free encyclopedias should be open to everyone, without exception. However, the representation of disadvantaged groups, especially people with disabilities, in online public information resources remains critically low. In light of this, the Brawijaya University has launched an inspiring and visionary community service project.

This project, titled “Wikilatih Wiki Dokar”, is the result of a strategic collaboration between Asih Purwanti, a lecturer in the International Relations Program at the Brawijaya University’s School of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP), and the Klubwiki Universitas Brawijaya. Through this project, the university is breaking down the theoretical framework of the “ivory tower” and actively promoting an inclusive digital literacy movement to bridge the information gap.

Why Should the Issue of Disability Be Included in the Indonesian Wikipedia?

Wikipedia has long been a primary source of information globally, relied upon by students, scholars, and the general public. However, the Indonesian Wikipedia section remains conspicuously lacking in content regarding disability rights, profiles of disability rights activists, and sociological and legal concepts related to disability. This situation has particularly drawn the attention of scholars at the Department of International Relations (HI) at the Brawijaya University, Asih Purwanti and the Klubwiki UB argue that the active participation of marginalized groups, especially students with disabilities, in the free knowledge ecosystem is a crucial step towards achieving cognitive justice. Knowledge about them should not be written solely by outsiders, but rather by themselves or in collaboration with them, and should be written from an impartial perspective.

Rafliyan18, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Wikilatih Wiki Dokar program employs a participatory design, targeting an inclusive audience students with disabilities at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP) at the Brawijaya University , who will learn alongside non-disabled students. This training covers several core themes, including:

An introduction to the Wikimedia ecosystem: Introducing participants to the concept of free knowledge, the workings of Wikipedia, and the importance of disseminating objective and balanced information. Basic Indonesian Wikipedia editing skills: Teaching participants how to create an account, understand basic editing guidelines, add citations, and avoid conflicts of interest when writing articles. Planning content on disability topics: The focus is on enriching Wikipedia articles, introducing prominent individuals with disabilities, disability rights advocates, advocacy organizations, and providing a conceptual understanding of disability models (e.g., medical and social models).

The training environment is primarily collaborative. Students with and without disabilities help each other during library research, verifying facts and summarizing sentences to ensure their content is suitable for publication on Indonesian Wikipedia. To ensure public accountability, all records of the project, contributor lists, and updates on successfully edited articles are publicly available on the Wikimedia platform. Scholars, researchers, and the general public can access these records transparently through the official “Wikilatih Wiki Dokar Program” dashboard to learn about the project’s outcomes and editing progress. This platform allows viewers to see how pilot articles have been successfully updated and enriched with new narratives from an inclusive perspective.

Field Dynamics: Navigating Accessibility Challenges for the Blind

Overall, the “Wikilatih Wiki Dokar” event series proceeded smoothly and efficiently, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of attendees. However, beneath this success, the event also highlighted critical issues regarding the current state of digital accessibility in Indonesia. Individuals who are blind or visually impaired face numerous obstacles when attempting to access and edit Wikipedia pages independently; they often find the website’s user interface design incompatible with assistive technologies particularly the combination of screen readers and keyboard navigation.

For visually impaired users, the process of converting digital text into speech or Braille output relies heavily on clean HTML code structure, clear button labels, and the avoidance of overly complex visual elements. The complexity of Wikipedia’s editing menus (including both the source code editor and the visual editor) often creates navigation hurdles, causing screen readers to skip around or fail to accurately describe the functions of specific editing buttons. These findings serve as a strong reminder to the open-source and Wikimedia communities to continue advocating for improved digital accessibility based on universal design principles.

Rafliyan18, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

This community service initiative, spearheaded by Asih Purwanti and the Klubwiki club at Universitas Brawijaya, demonstrates that inclusion must go beyond mere rhetoric. It must be translated into concrete action, one aspect of which is ensuring equal rights for people with disabilities in the production of knowledge. Through this training, students with disabilities are no longer passive recipients of assistance but rather active participants, content creators, and agents of change in the realm of digital literacy. We hope that activities such as “Wikilatih Wiki Dokar” can be promoted across various departments and higher education institutions in Indonesia, thereby removing barriers to information access and fostering a truly inclusive and diverse higher education ecosystem.

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