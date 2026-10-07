Day Three at the Language Diversity Conference 2026: Reflecting on the Future of Our Languages

Group photo at the end of the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

On the last morning in Accra, the room went to Nepal.

Subhashish Panigrahi asked everyone to travel back with him to western Nepal in 2018 to meet Gyani Maiya Sen Kusunda. She was 82, and she and her younger sister Kamala were the last two fluent speakers of Kusunda. Nobody else in their community knew a single word. The language hadn’t been taught for at least two generations, and linguists expected it to disappear.

It was a sobering way to open the final day of the Language Diversity Conference. But it wasn’t where the story ended.

Oral knowledge is human knowledge

Gyani Maiya never got to see the documentary Subhashish’s team made with her; it took two years to publish. But Kamala and researcher Uday Raj Aaley wrote to Nepal’s Language Commission asking for support. The government responded with the first programme teaching Kusunda to young people, from the Kusunda community and beyond, and Kamala and Uday have kept teaching it year after year. “When communities take lead,” Subhashish said, “they have the power to protect and preserve their languages.”

That was the heart of his keynote. Most of the world’s languages are spoken, not written, so most of the world’s knowledge is oral. Yet Wikipedia can’t cite it. Recordings of elders sharing community knowledge can sit on Wikimedia Commons, but the rule against original research means they can’t be used as a source.

Subhashish Panigrahi on Day 3 of the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

His team’s response is an Oral Knowledge Framework covering consent, community review, transcription and citation. He also made a case some in the room may not have expected: people should be paid for sharing their knowledge. “Language fluency is a professional skill,” he said. “They also have to pay bills.”

The Q&A got practical fast: how to cite an elder, how to get young people involved, and what to do when a community doesn’t want something recorded. On that last one, his answer was simple: don’t record it. Not all knowledge has to be public.

He left the room with the words of B.R. Ambedkar:

“Educate, agitate, organise.”

The rest of the day

Beyond the keynote, Day Three picked up threads that have run through all three days, and pushed participants to think about what needs to happen next.

One of the most thought-provoking sessions was “If Our Languages Need English to Survive, What Exactly Are We Preserving?” by Dev Jadiya. The session raised an important question about the future of languages that still depend heavily on dominant languages like English for digital representation and access.

The discussion went beyond simply asking whether a language is available online. It encouraged participants to think about whether people can actually use, develop, and create knowledge in their own languages online.

This question connected strongly with many of the conversations throughout the conference. Having a Wikipedia or a digital dictionary matters, but language communities also need contributors, educational resources, technology, access, and spaces where the language can keep growing.

Another important theme was the relationship between education and open knowledge. One presentation examined how universities can strengthen linguistic diversity by incorporating Wikimedia contributions into academic learning. The model presented from St. Aloysius University in India showed how students can contribute to Wikimedia projects in different languages while developing their own digital skills. The approach has already supported contributions in languages such as Tulu and Konkani.

The idea was particularly relevant to the wider conference because schools and universities can play an important role in ensuring that young people are not only consumers of digital content but also creators of knowledge in their own languages.

Day Three also continued discussions around language documentation. Across the conference, participants heard about the importance of recording oral histories, stories, traditions, and other forms of community knowledge. This is especially important for languages with limited written resources, where much of the knowledge may still be passed from one generation to another through speech.

The conference also encouraged participants to think carefully about how to document and share such knowledge. The earlier discussions on Indigenous knowledge reminded participants that preservation should not mean putting every piece of community knowledge into the public domain. Questions of consent, ownership, cultural protocols, and community control remain important when documenting and sharing Indigenous knowledge.

Day 3 of the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra, Ghana.

Technology was another issue that ran through the final day. Artificial intelligence, speech technology, and digital tools offer new possibilities for low-resource languages, but they also raise new questions. Who owns the data? Who decides how a language is represented? How can communities make sure that technology supports their languages instead of taking control away from the people who speak them?

These questions were especially relevant to the wider work of language documentation. A practical workshop during the conference already showed participants how audio and video can document oral knowledge, including the importance of consent, captions, transcripts, metadata, and proper archiving.

Another discussion examined access to Wikimedia projects and policies that can sometimes affect contributors from underrepresented communities. The session on proxy policies raised questions about editors in Africa and other parts of the Global South who rely on VPNs or shared internet infrastructure and may face barriers before they can even participate.

These discussions showed that language diversity is connected to much more than language itself. It is also connected to internet access, education, technology, community participation, digital rights, and the policies that shape who can take part in the open knowledge movement.

More than three days of presentations

For many participants, the most valuable part of the conference was not only what happened on stage.

A workshop at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Conversations during breaks, workshops, and informal meetings gave people opportunities to learn from one another. Participants came with different languages, experiences, and challenges, but many discovered their communities were facing similar questions.

How do we attract young people? How do we get more women involved? How do we document our languages properly? How do we build useful digital resources? How do we make technology work for low-resource languages? And perhaps most importantly, how do we ensure that communities themselves remain at the center of this work?

These conversations made the conference more than a series of presentations. It became a space for people to meet others who are working toward similar goals and to think about what can be done when communities, institutions, and individuals work together.

Looking beyond Accra

As the final sessions ended, participants began looking beyond the conference itself.

Participants at the Language Diversity Conference, 2026.

The real test of a conference like this is what happens after everyone returns home. The ideas shared in Accra can become new projects, partnerships, training programs, documentation efforts, Wikimedia contributions, and other activities within language communities.

The conference has shown that no single solution exists for strengthening a language. Some communities are building Wikipedias. Others are developing dictionaries, recording oral histories, creating voice datasets, working with schools and universities, improving accessibility, or exploring new technologies.

Each community has its own circumstances, but the experiences shared over the three days have shown that communities do not have to work alone.

That’s a wrap!

The Language Diversity Conference 2026 closes after three days of learning, sharing, and connection.

From discussions about Indigenous knowledge and language revitalization to conversations about AI, education, documentation, accessibility, and community participation, the conference has created space for many different voices.

The work, however, does not end with the conference.

For the people who gathered in Accra, the next step is to take what they have learned back to their communities and continue building.

The conference may be over, but the work of strengthening language communities continues.

Three days in Accra. Many languages. Many stories. Many ideas. One shared commitment to keeping languages alive, active, and represented in the digital world.

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