Ewe Language Activists Trained to Expand Local Knowledge on Wikipedia

On September 26, 202, the Ewe Wikimedians Community, organized a Hybrid workshop in Ho, Ghana. The event was titled “Expanding Local Knowledge on Wikipedia.”

The workshop brought together participants interested in contributing to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects in Ewe, with practical sessions on creating and improving articles, translating knowledge, using reliable sources, and contributing to the Wikimedia movement.

Held at Node Eight in Ho, the workshop provided a space for participants to explore how digital platforms can be used to preserve Ewe heritage, document local knowledge, and make information more accessible to Ewe-speaking communities.

What the Participants Learned

During the workshop, participants took part in discussions, group work, and practical sessions. They were guided to:

Understand why promoting their language online is important.

Think about how they personally use Ewe and what they want to achieve with it online.

Plan simple steps for using platforms like Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons

Learn the best ways to create content like videos, stories, and posts in Ewe.

Know how to properly translate and upload media online.

The training also helped them understand the importance of telling local stories in their own words and respecting the rights of others.

Awards

Some participants who took part in the August Translatathon were awarded to appreciated their effort and determination to contribute more to the Ewe language. One of them joined us in-person whiles others reecieved theirs virtually.

Moving forward

Beyond learning the technical skills required to edit Wikipedia, participants discussed the importance of developing quality Ewe-language content that reflects the history, culture, people, places, and experiences of Ewe-speaking communities.

The workshop also created opportunities for networking and collaboration among emerging contributors, experienced Wikimedians, educators, and community leaders. Participants were encouraged to continue contributing beyond the workshop and to support others who want to learn how to participate in the Wikimedia movement.

By equipping more Ewe speakers with the knowledge and confidence to contribute online, the workshop represents another step toward building a stronger digital presence for the Ewe language and ensuring that local knowledge is preserved and accessible for future generations.

The goal is simple: more Ewe knowledge, created by Ewe people, and accessible to the world.

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