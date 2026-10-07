Six people are building the first Wikipedia in Baoulé — Côte d’Ivoire’s most widely spoken indigenous language

When Aristide Kouamé arrived at Wikimania in Singapore in August 2023, he was looking for something practical: help understanding how to translate French Wikipedia articles into English. A fellow contributor pointed him toward a translatewiki.net administrator, and the two sat down to talk.

The conversation went somewhere Aristide hadn’t expected. Baoulé — his native language, and the most widely spoken local language in Côte d’Ivoire — could have its own Wikipedia, the administrator told him. All the eligibility criteria were met. There was a place to start: the Wikimedia Incubator, where new language editions are built before they graduate to their own domains.

By the time Aristide flew home, an idea had taken hold. Two and a half years later, it is almost a Wikipedia.

The path from Singapore to Abidjan

Back in Côte d’Ivoire, Aristide took the idea to Donatien Kangah, president of Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire. Kangah offered his support and, in the interest of transparency, suggested Aristide first talk with a former partner of the user group to head off any conflict of interest. Once that was cleared, the way was open.

What followed was one of the quiet mechanics of the Wikimedia movement working exactly as intended: peer-to-peer knowledge transfer between African communities. Aristide reached out to Tochi Precious of the Igbo Wikimedians User Group and Mahuton Possoupe (Movement Communications) at the Wikimedia Foundation, both of whom had walked the same road. When Aristide met Mahuton in person at the Francophone WikiConvention in Quebec City in 2024, the last pieces of the puzzle came together.

In Abidjan, Aristide assembled a team of four native Baoulé speakers, including a linguist, and, starting in mid-November 2024, Mahuton delivered a month of training on using the Incubator. In early 2025, the first Baoulé-language articles went live at incubator.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wp/bci. Not long after, a grant from Wikitongues arrived to support the work.

Why the gap existed

Baoulé is spoken across much of Côte d’Ivoire, and yet, until this project, no Wikipedia had existed in an Ivorian local language.

Asked why, Aristide does not blame institutions. “I think this gap persisted because we lacked information,” he says. He had seen Wikipedia articles in Yoruba and Igbo, but assumed they were machine translations. It took attending international Wikimedia gatherings and meeting people already doing the work for him to understand that communities like his own could build a Wikipedia themselves.

That candour is part of what makes this project’s story a movement story rather than a one-country story. The knowledge Baoulé speakers stand to gain — the ability to read Wikipedia in their first language — is tied to knowledge that a small group of contributors had to reach across borders to acquire.

Six people, and ninety per cent there

Today the Baoulé Wikipedia community has six active contributors: three experienced Wikimedians and three brought into the movement by this project, including one woman. Two are linguists, and they proofread and correct every article created or translated. Five contributors are based in Abidjan; one lives in Yamoussoukro. The work is coordinated over WhatsApp and a monthly online “office hour,” with a shared task list divided between members.

At Wikimania Paris in July 2026, Aristide spoke with Amir Aharoni, an administrator on translatewiki.net and the Incubator, who told him the project is roughly ninety per cent of the way to graduation. Since December 2025, the community has been mentored by the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub — a relationship that has produced a validated article list, a microgrant, and a summer of intensive contribution.

Not everything has been smooth. Training sessions run through the Hub have been delivered in English only, without French translation, which has limited how much the Baoulé team has been able to absorb about the more technical corners of Incubator work.

On our way to Abidjan

In November, WikiIndaba —the annual conference for representatives of Wikimedia communities and projects across Africa, now in its tenth edition — will convene in Abidjan under the theme Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation. Wikimedia Community User Group Côte d’Ivoire is hosting it, the same user group whose leadership backed Aristide’s project from its earliest days.

For Aristide and the Baoulé community, what they need next is straightforward: sustained technical support to master the parts of Incubator that remain opaque; partnerships with Ivorian linguistic institutions to bring more linguists into the work. And the vision extends beyond Baoulé. “I am convinced,” Aristide says, “that following our experience, Wikipedia’s content will eventually be translated and read in other local languages of Côte d’Ivoire.” When WikiIndaba arrives in November, that vision will feel closer than it did a year ago.

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