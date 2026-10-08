Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Hosts the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Ghana

Group photo at the end of the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

When the Language Diversity Conference 2026 opened in Accra on 2 October, it was more than just another international Wikimedia event for the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group (DWUG). It was an opportunity to welcome language activists, researchers, educators, Wikimedia contributors, and language communities from different parts of the world to Ghana.

The conference was hosted by Wikitongues and the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub, in collaboration with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group as the local host in Ghana, with Wikimedia UK serving as the program lead.

For DWUG, being part of the organization of the conference was both a responsibility and an opportunity to showcase the work that language communities in Ghana have been doing.

The choice of Ghana as the first host of the Global Language Diversity Conference was also meaningful. Ghana already has active communities working around different languages, and Dagbani is one of the languages with an established Wikimedia community. The conference brought 82 languages into one space and brought together more than 100 participants over three days.

A conference that also reflected DWUG’s journey

For the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, the conference provided an opportunity to share a story that has been built over several years.

One of the key sessions presented by members Fuseini Mugisu Suhuyini (Sir Amugi) and Abdul-Rafiu Fuseini (Alhaji Darajaati) of the DWUG team was “Language Rights Online: Preserving Dagbani Heritage.”

The session presented the journey of DWUG from the Wikipedia Incubator to the development of four live Wikipedias in Dagbani, Gurene, Dagaare, and Kusaal. It also highlighted how the community has worked with students, educators, and volunteers to move beyond simply translating content and instead build a wider digital ecosystem for Indigenous languages.

The presentation also highlighted some of the group’s major initiatives, including Wiki Hubs at institutions such as KNUST, TACE, BACE, and BIMBICO, the Dagbani Wikipedia Saha program on Sagani TV, partnerships with the Dagbani Teachers Association, and work involving Mozilla Common Voice, NLP, and Spell4Wiki.

These are not just projects on paper. They represent the work of volunteers, educators, students, and partners who have continued to create spaces for Dagbani and other Ghanaian languages online.

Sharing practical solutions

DWUG’s contribution to the conference was not limited to telling its story. Members of the team also shared practical ideas that other language communities could learn from.

Yussif Abdul-Rasheed

One of the sessions focused on Sopala and the use of MoodleBox to support offline education in Dagbani in the Northern Region. This was presented by Musah Fuseini (Musahfm). The project demonstrates how technology can be adapted to communities where reliable internet access remains a challenge.

Another session, “Phrases That Travel: Documenting Minority Languages Through Wikivoyage Phrasebooks,” presented by Fuseini Mohammed-Kamaldeen (Dnshitobu), used existing Dagbani Wikivoyage contributions as a practical example. The workshop introduced participants to Wikivoyage phrasebooks as a simple way for language communities to document useful expressions and make their languages more visible to people around the world.

The session showed that even small contributions can create useful resources. A phrasebook can help a traveller greet someone, ask for directions, or learn basic expressions while also giving a minority language another place to be seen and used online.

DWUG also contributed a session on Wikipedia Special Pages, introducing editors to tools that are often overlooked but can help communities understand and maintain their Wikipedias. These include pages for maintenance, statistics, recent changes, new pages, wanted pages, orphaned articles, and other useful features. The session used examples from smaller and underrepresented language Wikipedias.

Bringing Dagbani into a global conversation

One of the important things about the conference was that DWUG was not simply hosting an event for others. The group was also part of the conversation.

Throughout the three days, Dagbani featured in discussions around language documentation, Wikidata, AI, speech technology, offline access, and language revitalization. A Day One workshop on Mozilla Common Voice, for example, used the Dagbani dataset as a case study to explore how communities can build and validate speech data in their own languages.

On Day Two, Dagbani was also used alongside Igala in a practical session on Wikidata Lexicographical Data. Another session brought together leaders from Igbo, Dagbani, and Fon to share experiences that could help another African language community develop its own Wikipedia.

For DWUG, these moments were important because they showed that work being done at the community level in Ghana can contribute to wider conversations about the future of languages and technology.

Welcoming the world to Ghana

Hosting an international conference is not only about what happens inside the conference room.

For DWUG, it was also about giving participants an opportunity to experience Ghana.

During Day Two, participants stepped away from the conference program to explore some of Accra’s historical landmarks. The group visited Osu Castle, continued to Black Star Square, and ended the tour at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

It was a simple part of the program, but it gave international participants the opportunity to learn more about Ghana’s history and heritage while spending time together outside the formal conference sessions.

For the local host, these moments were just as important as the presentations. They allowed participants to connect, talk informally, and experience a little of the country that was hosting them.

The work behind the scenes

While participants saw the sessions, workshops, and activities, much of the work of hosting happened behind the scenes.

From helping with local coordination and participant support to communication, outreach, and program activities, DWUG members and volunteers played their part in making the conference possible in Ghana.

The experience also brought together members of the local Wikimedia community with international partners and language activists. It created opportunities for new relationships, new ideas, and possible collaborations beyond the conference.

For a volunteer-driven community like DWUG, this was an important experience. It showed what can happen when a local language community is given the opportunity to work alongside organizations and communities from different parts of the world.

Looking beyond the conference

The Language Diversity Conference may have ended in Accra, but for DWUG, the work continues. The discussions around language rights, documentation, digital tools, education, AI and community participation are closely connected to the work the group has already been doing. The conference also provided an opportunity for DWUG to learn from other communities. From Quechua and Igala to Indigenous languages in Oceania and other African languages, participants shared different approaches to building language communities and creating digital resources.

These experiences can help DWUG continue to improve its own programs while also sharing what has worked in the Dagbani community with others.

The conference has also reminded us of something simple: a language needs more than a Wikipedia to thrive online. It needs people who speak it, people who are willing to document it, people who create knowledge in it, and communities that take ownership of its digital future.

That has been at the heart of DWUG’s work.

A proud moment for DWUG

Hosting the first global Language Diversity Conference in Ghana was a significant moment for the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group. From supporting the local organization of the event to having members of the core team present sessions and share practical experiences, DWUG was able to contribute both behind the scenes and on the conference program.

More importantly, the conference created a space where the experiences of Ghanaian language communities could sit alongside those of language communities from around the world. For DWUG, this is not the end of the journey. It is another step in a longer effort to make Dagbani and other African languages more visible, more accessible, and more active in the digital world.

We welcomed the world to Ghana. We shared our work. We learned from others. And we continue the work of building a stronger digital future for our languages.

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