From Learning to Action: What I Took Away from the Interactive Media Seminar

In September 2026, I had the opportunity to participate in the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria. The three-day seminar brought together participants interested in media, fact-checking, open-source information, and the fight against misinformation and disinformation. As a Wikimedia contributor, I found the training particularly relevant to the work I do on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. It reminded me that the quality of information we share online depends greatly on how carefully we verify, evaluate, and present our sources.

What I learned

One of the most important lessons I took from the seminar was the importance of checking information before sharing it. In an environment where false information can spread within minutes, especially during elections and other sensitive periods, relying on a headline, social media post, or an unverified claim is not enough.

I learned practical approaches to:

Verify information using reliable and independent sources.

Identify misleading or manipulated information.

Check the original source behind a claim.

Compare information across different sources before accepting it as accurate.

Be more careful with images, videos, statistics, and information circulating on social media.

Think about how misinformation can influence public understanding, particularly during elections.

The training also strengthened my understanding of the connection between fact-checking and Wikimedia projects. Wikipedia depends on reliable sources, and editors have a responsibility to make sure that information added to articles can be verified.

What I am doing after the seminar

The most valuable part of the experience for me is not simply what I learned in Abuja, but how I can apply that knowledge to my Wikimedia work.

Since the seminar, I have become more conscious of source verification when creating and improving Hausa Wikipedia articles. I am paying greater attention to the reliability of sources, checking claims against available evidence, and avoiding information that cannot be properly verified.

I am also applying these skills when working with information related to Nigerian elections, politics, history, and current events. These are areas where inaccurate information can easily spread and where Wikipedia readers need reliable and well-sourced information.

I also want to share what I learned with other members of the Hausa Wikimedia community. Many people contribute to Wikimedia projects using information they find online, so building a stronger culture of verification can help us improve the quality of Hausa-language content.

From training to community impact

For me, the seminar was a reminder that Wikimedia work is not only about writing articles. It is also about helping people access accurate, verifiable, and trustworthy knowledge.

I left Abuja with a commitment to put the lessons into practice not only in my own editing, but also through community activities, training, and collaboration with other contributors.

The experience has strengthened my belief that fact-checking, reliable sources, and Wikimedia’s mission of free knowledge can work together to create a healthier information environment.

I am grateful to the organizers and everyone who contributed to the seminar for the opportunity to learn, connect, and reflect on how we can turn these lessons into practical action.

Photo Gallery

Abubakar Ali Gwanki during the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria, September 2026. Abubakar Ali Gwanki during the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria, September 2026. Abubakar Ali Gwanki at the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity Abubakar Ali Gwanki during the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria, September 2026. Abubakar Ali Gwanki at the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity Abubakar Ali Gwanki at the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity

The training ended in Abuja, but the learning continues through the work we do every day.

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