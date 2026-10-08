My first in-person Wikimania: reflections, lessons and outcomes

Wikimania Paris wordmark

Wikimania 2026 in Paris was my first in-person Wikimania since I joined the Wikimedia movement in 2021. Since then, I had participated in Wikimania virtually. While virtual participation makes it possible to connect with Wikimedians from around the world, attending in person offered a completely different experience. I attended Wikimania 2026 as a recipient of a Wikimedia Foundation scholarship.

Getting to Paris was not without its challenges. My initial visa application was rejected, and I was unsure whether I would be able to attend Wikimania 2026. However, the encouragement and support I received from friends within the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda gave me the confidence to apply again. I resubmitted my visa application, and thankfully, it was approved, allowing me to experience Wikimania 2026 in person.

At Wikimania 2026, I had the opportunity to meet and interact with volunteers from all over the world, some of whom I had previously worked with virtually. I was also able to exchange ideas in real time and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Wikimedia volunteers and communities. Being in the same physical space made it easier to strengthen existing partnerships, identify potential new partners, and make new friends. I also served as a room assistant during the conference.

Bannière Wikimania 2026

Key lessons learned

Some of the key lessons I learned during Wikimania 2026 include:

1. Community participation and engagement

Contributing to the Wikimedia movement goes beyond creating and editing content on Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. There are many other ways to contribute, including serving as a user with advanced user rights, contributing to legal and advocacy work, developing software and tools, participating in governance, supporting fundraising initiatives, and creating tutorials and online courses, among many other roles.

The Wikimedia movement has several communication channels, including mailing lists, Discord servers, IRC, and Telegram channels. Joining these channels helps contributors stay informed, exchange ideas, seek support, and engage with the wider Wikimedia community.

Experienced Wikimedia volunteers are self-driven and motivated by a passion for contributing to Wikimedia projects, collaborating beyond their local user groups, and developing tools. They take on roles such as users with extended user rights and continue to expand their knowledge through WikiLearn courses and tutorials available on Wikimedia Commons and YouTube.

Communities should recognise contributions beyond content editing. These include governance and leadership, administrative responsibilities, event organisation, community support, mentorship, project coordination, and other forms of service that may be difficult to quantify.

Wikimedians can nominate fellow contributors for the Wikimedians of the Year recognition, after which the Wikimedia Foundation selects recipients from the nominations. Contributors therefore need to watch for the annual call for nominations and participate when it opens.

I learned that extended user rights on Wikimedia projects are not limited to administrators. They also include roles such as page patrollers, file movers, file renamers, stewards, bureaucrats, checkusers, and other users with specialised permissions.

Volunteers are always willing to support other volunteers and communities in addressing the challenges they face, especially when support is sought.

Luce at the Wikimania Hackathon

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in the Wikimedia movement

Through the sessions and conversations I attended, I learned that some Wikimedia communities and volunteers are not entirely opposed to artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI. Instead, they are exploring responsible ways to use AI to improve and automate their workflows, optimise routine tasks, and increase efficiency.

Some of the key observations and discussions included:

Responsible Use of LLMs: LLMs are primarily used for research, translation, grammar checking, presentation design, and tool development (e.g., Cammello), rather than for directly generating content such as images or Wikipedia articles.

LLMs are primarily used for research, translation, grammar checking, presentation design, and tool development (e.g., Cammello), rather than for directly generating content such as images or Wikipedia articles. AI guidance for new editors: Beginners are discouraged from using LLMs to generate Wikipedia content due to hallucination risks and potential policy violations.

Beginners are discouraged from using LLMs to generate Wikipedia content due to hallucination risks and potential policy violations. AI Code Generation: AI tools can assist with coding, but AI generated code requires thorough human review to ensure its maintainability, reliability, and security before being used in production. Concerns raised by volunteers included AI generated code can be difficult to debug, maintain, or extend.

AI tools can assist with coding, but AI generated code requires thorough human review to ensure its maintainability, reliability, and security before being used in production. Concerns raised by volunteers included AI generated code can be difficult to debug, maintain, or extend. Agentic AI: Agentic AI is being explored for tasks such as analysing results and generating dashboards. However, human oversight and verification remain important.

Agentic AI is being explored for tasks such as analysing results and generating dashboards. However, human oversight and verification remain important. AI Generated Images: The use of AI-generated images on Wikimedia Commons remains subject to copyright, licensing, and eligibility considerations. A volunteer has also developed an AI checker script that can help identify and flag AI generated images on Wikimedia Commons.

The use of AI-generated images on Wikimedia Commons remains subject to copyright, licensing, and eligibility considerations. A volunteer has also developed an AI checker script that can help identify and flag AI generated images on Wikimedia Commons. AI tools for productivity: Various contributors and affiliate groups are adopting artificial intelligence applications to streamline daily tasks and elevate presentation quality. Featured examples include Napkin AI for generating visual aids, NotebookLM to support research efforts, Google Vids for video production, and HeyGen for producing avatar driven multimedia content featuring custom audio.

Celebrating teamwork at Wikimania Paris

3. Strengthening local language Wikipedias

Global Template Adaptation: Deploying global templates on Wikipedias, especially smaller wikis, can present challenges due to differences in localised formatting and parameter customisation requirements. These differences may include variations in writing styles, naming conventions, and other language or community specific needs.

Deploying global templates on Wikipedias, especially smaller wikis, can present challenges due to differences in localised formatting and parameter customisation requirements. These differences may include variations in writing styles, naming conventions, and other language or community specific needs. Strengthening local Wikimedia projects: Local communities play a key role in shaping their language Wikipedias and other Wikimedia projects. Volunteers should take responsibility for maintaining categories, templates, and Wikidata links, while encouraging others to take on extended user rights. Their understanding of local languages and contexts also helps them standardise terminology and support the growth of their projects.

Local communities play a key role in shaping their language Wikipedias and other Wikimedia projects. Volunteers should take responsibility for maintaining categories, templates, and Wikidata links, while encouraging others to take on extended user rights. Their understanding of local languages and contexts also helps them standardise terminology and support the growth of their projects. Using local languages in training and community communication is important. Communicating in local languages through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, as well as online meetings, helps editors become more familiar with Wikimedia terminology and interfaces while encouraging greater participation.

Communicating in local languages through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, as well as online meetings, helps editors become more familiar with Wikimedia terminology and interfaces while encouraging greater participation. Automation is important for smaller Wikipedias. Tools and bots such as Pywikibot and agentic AI can help automate repetitive tasks, reducing burnout, making maintenance and content development more efficient, especially when there are limited numbers of experienced volunteers available to provide support.

Tools and bots such as Pywikibot and agentic AI can help automate repetitive tasks, reducing burnout, making maintenance and content development more efficient, especially when there are limited numbers of experienced volunteers available to provide support. Cross community knowledge sharing : Wikimedia communities can benefit from the experience and expertise of established communities. Sharing knowledge, tools, and best practices helps new communities to adapt proven solutions, build capacity, and avoid having to develop everything from scratch

Eyes on the news at Wikimania Paris

Outcomes and strategic value

Wikimania 2026 provided several valuable outcomes and opportunities for learning, collaboration, and community growth. Some of the key outcomes include:

Expanded Volunteer Network: My fellow attendees from Wikimedia Uganda and I connected with volunteers from other Wikimedia communities who were interested in sharing their experiences with Wikimedia Uganda. We also established new knowledge sharing channels and held joint calls with volunteers from Wikimedia Kenya, Wikimedia Italia, and Wikimedia South Africa.

My fellow attendees from Wikimedia Uganda and I connected with volunteers from other Wikimedia communities who were interested in sharing their experiences with Wikimedia Uganda. We also established new knowledge sharing channels and held joint calls with volunteers from Wikimedia Kenya, Wikimedia Italia, and Wikimedia South Africa. Learned how to support local language Wikimedia projects . I gained valuable insights into supporting local language Wikipedias. I connected with members of the Language Diversity Hub, who shared practical ideas for improving and developing our local language Wikipedia projects.

. I gained valuable insights into supporting local language Wikipedias. I connected with members of the Language Diversity Hub, who shared practical ideas for improving and developing our local language Wikipedia projects. Discovered New Wikimedia Tools and Scripts: I learned how to use several tools that can make Wikimedia work more efficient, including Retention Checker for analysing user retention, the AI Checker script for identifying AI generated content, CiteFix for improving citation errors, and Cammello for addressing some of the limitations of PattyPan, among other tools.

I learned how to use several tools that can make Wikimedia work more efficient, including Retention Checker for analysing user retention, the AI Checker script for identifying AI generated content, CiteFix for improving citation errors, and Cammello for addressing some of the limitations of PattyPan, among other tools. Gained Encouragement and Took on New Responsibilities : I connected with administrators of local language Wikipedias who encouraged me to apply for adminship. Following their encouragement, I applied and was successfully granted temporary administrator rights.

: I connected with administrators of local language Wikipedias who encouraged me to apply for adminship. Following their encouragement, I applied and was successfully granted temporary administrator rights. AI adoption: I learned how to responsibly adopt artificial intelligence in my Wikimedia contributions.

Luce in a Wikimania balloon

Conclusion

My first in person Wikimania in Paris was a valuable experience that strengthened my knowledge, skills, and connections within the Wikimedia movement. I returned to Uganda with new ideas, stronger networks, and a renewed commitment to supporting Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda and contributing to the growth and sustainability of Wikimedia projects.And I look forward to attending many more Wikimanias in the future.

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