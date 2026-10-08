Two Roles, One Wikimedia Education Ecosystem: Lessons from WikiConference North America 2026

What happens when different approaches to Wikimedia education connect? At WikiConference North America 2026, we explored how classroom-based learning and global community support can strengthen the same movement.



What is the difference between Wiki Education and EduWiki Hub? And why do we need both?

These were the questions LiAnna Davis of Wiki Education and I explored during our session, “Decoding Wiki Education & EduWiki: Two Roles. One Wikimedia Education Ecosystem,” at WikiConference North America 2026 on 26 September. More than 20 participants joined us for the discussion.

As EduWiki Hub Coordinator, I wanted to help clarify not just what distinguishes the two organisations, but also how their work connects to the wider Wikimedia education movement.

WCNA 2026 Roll up banner

Opening ceremony of WCNA 2026

Different approaches, shared purpose

Wikimedia education takes many forms. It can involve university students improving Wikipedia articles, teachers integrating Wikimedia into their courses, volunteers documenting local knowledge, or communities organising educational programmes in their regions.

These activities share a commitment to learning and open knowledge, but they do not all require the same kind of support.

Wiki Education focuses on connecting higher education with Wikimedia in the United States and Canada, supporting instructors and students as they incorporate Wikimedia projects into teaching, research and learning.

EduWiki Hub, established in 2025 as the operational arm of the Wikipedia & Education User Group, takes a global, community-driven approach. Through mentorship, Knowledge Showcases, workshops, working groups, the EduWiki Newsletter and open educational resources, the Hub helps education-focused Wikimedia communities connect, exchange experiences and strengthen their programmes.

The distinction is important: Wiki Education supports the classroom connection, while EduWiki Hub strengthens the connections between education communities. Neither replaces the other; they contribute different expertise to the same broader ecosystem.

What collaboration makes possible

We used the Programs & Events Dashboard to illustrate how different contributions can support shared infrastructure. Wiki Education brings experience from its work supporting education programmes, while the EduWiki Hub’s dashboard project brings together community feedback, testing, prioritisation and technical improvements.

This example helped us move beyond organisational labels to a more useful question: how can different parts of the movement learn from and strengthen one another?

Participants could consider their own roles, whether as educators, programme organisers, affiliates, volunteers or tool builders. Each brings experience that can contribute to the wider ecosystem.

Connecting beyond borders

One of the key lessons I took from the session is that strengthening Wikimedia education does not mean making every programme look the same. It means creating opportunities for communities to share what works, adapt ideas to their contexts and access resources and expertise beyond their immediate networks.

At EduWiki Hub, this is central to our work: making it easier for people advancing Wikimedia education in different parts of the world to learn together.

The question is not simply which organisation we belong to, but what role we can play in building a more connected Wikimedia education movement.

Explore the EduWiki Hub, the Hub at WCNA 2026, and the session slides to learn more.

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