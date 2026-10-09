A Journey to the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra, Ghana

Language Diversity Conference Ghana 2026 official logo

Languages are more than tools for communication. They carry memory, humour, belief and identity from one generation to the next. For those of us who belong to communities whose languages are barely visible online, the question of how to keep them alive in the digital age is not abstract; it is personal and urgent. It was with this question in mind that I travelled to Accra, Ghana, for the Language Diversity Conference 2026, held from 2 to 4 October.

The conference was themed “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement.” It is a global gathering dedicated to advancing linguistic diversity within the Wikimedia community and the wider open movement. Bringing together editors, researchers, language advocates and institutional partners, it offered a rare space for communities working on under-resourced languages to learn from one another and to be heard. I was fortunate to attend as a scholarship recipient of the Wikimedia Foundation, after a highly competitive application process that opened in early 2026. This essay is my account of the journey, the sessions that shaped me, and what I carry back to my own community.

The Scholarship That Made It Possible

On 13 April 2026, I received an email from the conference organizers offering me a full scholarship. The message was brief, but it meant a great deal. The scholarship covered round-trip travel to Accra on 1 October and 5 October, up to four nights of single-occupancy accommodation at the Fiesta Royale Hotel with breakfast, and medical insurance for scholars travelling outside their home country. It also covered registration for the three-day program, which included all meals on conference days and dinner, along with reimbursement of visa application fees where applicable.

Opportunities like this matter because they decide who is in the room. Without support for travel and accommodation, many of the volunteers who sustain small-language projects could never attend a conference of this scale, and their perspectives would be missing from the conversation. I am sincerely grateful to the Wikimedia Foundation and the organizing team for investing in contributors like me, and I took the responsibility that comes with that investment seriously.

From Wa to Accra

My journey began at Wa Airport, in the Upper West Region, where I met two fellow Wikimedians who were travelling to the same conference. Travelling together made the trip lighter, and it gave us a chance to share our expectations before we had even left the ground. Our flight took off at 15:10 and landed in Accra one hour and twenty-five minutes later. Stepping off the plane, I felt a mixture of excitement and responsibility: I was arriving not only as an individual, but as a representative of the Wali Wikimedians Community.

Our group picture at Wa Airport

[Our group picture at Accra Airport]

Day One

The conference ran for three impactful days. Attendees could move between four rooms: the Plenary room (Cedar), Afzelia 1, Emeri and Afzelia 2. This meant that each of us could build a personal program around the needs of our own communities.

The opening took place in Cedar, with remarks from Bernadette Meehan, CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation, and members of the core organizing team. A cultural display by the Nbangba Cultural Troupe followed, and a second interlude came before the first keynote. The performances were a fitting beginning. They reminded everyone present that the languages we talk about on Wikipedia live first in song, dance and everyday speech, and that our work is to carry that living culture into open knowledge.

Opening panel at the Language Diversity Conference 2026, Day 1.

The first keynote was delivered by Professor Samuel Issah, who spoke on Strengthening Ghana’s Linguistic Diversity through Sustainable Digital Archives for Minoritised Languages on Wikimedia. He argued that digital archives, built sustainably and in partnership with communities, can be a lifeline for languages that have little written documentation. One quotation from his session has stayed with me:

Hearing those words made me think immediately of my native language, Waali. Waali is widely spoken in the Upper West Region of Ghana and in parts of the Savannah Region, yet it has very little research or documentation behind it. It was painful to consider how much of its poetry, proverbs and humour might be lost if nothing is recorded. At the same time, I felt real happiness, because Waali now has a place on the global Wikipedia project, thanks to the volunteer contributors of the Wali Wikimedians Community who are documenting the language for digitalization. The keynote sharpened my sense of why that work matters.

The second keynote came from Edmond Moukala, Head of the UNESCO Accra Office, on UNESCO’s Work on Building an Inclusive Digital Future Through Multilingualism. He observed that only a minority of the world’s languages are truly represented online, and that many Indigenous languages remain absent from digital platforms and datasets. This gap deserves urgent attention, especially for under-represented languages like Waali. His talk placed our community-level efforts within a wider global agenda, and it was encouraging to see an institution like UNESCO treating multilingualism as a foundation of an inclusive digital future.

“The death of a language leads to the disappearance of many forms of intangible cultural heritage, especially the invaluable heritage of community that spoke it—from poems and legends to proverbs and jokes” (UNESCO, 2009).

After the keynotes, the program divided into breakout sessions, and I chose those that spoke most directly to the stage my community is at.

In the UW/R traditional costume

I first joined Improving the Incubator in Afzelia 2, a practical session led by Jon Harald Søby. It was ideal for us, because the Waali Wikipedia is still in the Incubator stage. One skill I will not forget is how to merge articles that carry the same content, a simple technique that will help us keep our test wiki tidy and move closer to graduation.

Next, I attended Offline Access, Online Impact: Bringing Wikipedia to Language Communities with Internet-in-a-Box in the Emeri room, delivered by Suyash Dwivedi. The session showed how offline access can support language preservation, education and community engagement in underserved regions. This resonated strongly with me, since many rural communities in my region struggle with internet access. If knowledge in Waali is ever to reach those communities, offline solutions will be part of the answer.

My third session, in Afzelia 1, was a panel discussion led by Amir Aharoni on Overcoming the Challenge of a Language’s Social Status. It was designed for community editors and language advocates working in low-activity Wikipedia editions. The panel featured real voices from those communities, focused on practical solutions, and set aside time for audience input and resource sharing. It was reassuring to learn that the challenges we face, such as low prestige for a language and difficulty motivating new editors, are shared by others, and that workable strategies exist.

The last workshop I attended that day was also delivered by Amir Aharoni: Special! Your Wiki Has Special Pages, and They Are One of the Most Powerful Tools to Improve It. I learned how to search for Special pages and use them to identify and work on particular categories of articles. For a small community with limited time, this is a powerful way to prioritize and organize our editing.

Day Two

Saturday, 3 October, began with a keynote by Sucheta Salgaonkar titled We Give Our Words. What Do Our Languages Get Back? Wikimedia’s Challenges and Opportunities in the Age of AI. The title alone raised an important question for every language community: as our contributions feed technologies that shape the future, how do we make sure our languages benefit in return? It was a thoughtful reflection on both the risks and the opportunities that AI presents for under-represented languages.

As is customary at Wikimedia conferences, scholars take on volunteer roles during the event. I served as Room Manager in the Plenary room (Cedar) until lunch at 12:30. My responsibility was to support the smooth running of sessions and to help with room-related needs. It was a modest role, but it gave me a deeper appreciation of the effort that goes into hosting a conference and the spirit of service that holds the Wikimedia movement together.

In the afternoon, I attended a workshop in the Emeri room led by UOzurumba (WMF) on Wikipedia Essential Tools for Translations, Localization and Getting Started in New Wikipedias. I learned how to use the Wikipedia Starter Kit tool to edit templates on Wikipedias, which is a crucial step for any new language edition. The tool was being piloted for the first time, and we were able to suggest ways of improving it. Contributing feedback to a tool that other communities will use was a rewarding experience in itself.

Wikipedia Starter Kit-presentation

The day also included sightseeing, which allowed us to experience a little of Accra’s history. We visited Osu Castle, the Black Star Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Standing at these sites, I was reminded that Ghana’s story has always been tied to questions of identity, voice and self-determination, themes that sit at the heart of the work we do for our languages.

Me at the Osu Castle

Day Three

The final day opened with a keynote by Subhashish Panigrahi titled Oral knowledge is human knowledge. His argument was both simple and profound: most of the world’s knowledge is oral, because most languages are spoken rather than written, yet publications rarely accept oral knowledge as a source. Losing these languages would mean losing the knowledge of a few hundred million people. He explained that this situation persists because we are still working within colonial-era infrastructure, which treats written records as scientific and factual while dismissing spoken recordings as opinions, narratives, stories and memories.

This talk spoke directly to my own context. Waali is largely an oral language, and much of what my community knows is held in the memories of elders and in everyday speech rather than in books. The keynote challenged me to see that knowledge as valid and worth preserving, and to think about how Wikimedia projects might one day recognize and include oral sources.

The workshop that made the greatest impression on me was in Afzelia 2, delivered by Mohammed Sadat Abdulai on Building the Lexical Bridge: from Wikidata Lexemes to Abstract Wikipedia. Waali currently has no Wikidata Lexemes, and organizing this work is part of our community’s agenda. The session was therefore exactly what I needed. By the end of it, I had created my first Waali lexeme, yɔhʋ. It may seem a small step, but it was the first time the language had an entry of this kind, and it showed me that the path from knowing a language to documenting it in structured, machine-readable form is shorter than I had imagined.

Meeting the People Behind the Usernames

Beyond the skills and knowledge, the conference gave me a platform to meet researchers, Wikimedians, scholars and language activists. Many of the people I had interacted with only online, on different aspects of Wikimedia projects, were suddenly standing in front of me. Among them were Amir Aharoni, Jon Harald Søby and Tochi Precious. Meeting them in person turned online collaboration into real friendship, and it reminded me that the movement is, above all, a community of people who care about one another’s work.

In-Person Meeting with Fellow Wikimedians

What I Carry Back Home

I returned from Accra with practical skills and a clearer plan. I now know how to manage and tidy an Incubator project, how to use Special pages to organize editing, how to work with translation and localization tools, and how to create lexemes on Wikidata. I also return with a wider network of mentors and peers to turn to when my community needs advice.

The next steps for the Wali Wikimedians Community are clear. We will apply what I learned to grow the Waali Wikipedia and move it closer to leaving the Incubator, and we will begin building Waali lexemes on Wikidata so that the language has a structured presence alongside its articles. I also intend to share what I learned with fellow community members, so that the benefit of this scholarship reaches beyond one person.

Group Picture of Participants of LDC, Accra

Conclusion

The Language Diversity Conference 2026 reminded me that language work is long-term, collective and deeply human. No single session solved the challenges facing languages like Waali, but together they gave me tools, perspective and encouragement. I left Accra with the conviction that small communities, when supported and connected, can make a real difference to how their languages are represented online.

Thank you to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organizers, the speakers, the volunteers and everyone who made this conference a success. I look forward to putting what I have learned into practice for the Waali language and its community.

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