AI and the Future of Wikimedia: Reflections from WCNA 2026

During a wrap-up session for WikiConference North America 2026, a participant commented that they were glad the conference program hadn’t focused too heavily on AI. While I agree, I also couldn’t help noticing a sense of unease among participants about the rapid developments in generative AI over the past five years and what they mean for the Wikimedia movement. There is broad agreement that AI is here to stay, but there is little clarity about its implications for the projects and the future of Wikimedia. At the same time, I learned a lot about how the movement is adapting to these developments. In this piece, I reflect on what I learned in the AI and Tech track sessions and in conversations with conference participants. I decided to write down my thoughts primarily to help me wrap my head around this complex topic, but I hope it might also help some readers find answers to their questions and get involved in the conversation.

By now it’s widely known that AI has led to a drop in traffic to knowledge, educational, and informational sites, including Wikimedia projects. The longer-term implications of this shift are difficult to predict, but it’s hard to imagine traffic patterns returning to what they were before generative AI. Yet a certain type of reader who likes to delve deep into a topic can be expected to continue engaging with human-generated and human-curated knowledge. I’m one such person: I generally prefer Wikipedia to Google’s AI Overview (just like I prefer poorly edited human-made videos to AI slop, and real photographs to AI-generated images).

Participants at WikiConference North America 2026 in Edmonton. Kevin Payravi & SophieWMCA, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Reduced traffic is not the only concern. Perhaps even more important is the challenge generative AI poses to content on Wikimedia projects. In 2025, the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) published a strategy stating that AI can and should assist editors, especially with routine and mundane tasks, but not replace human contributors. Individual communities have had to develop their own specific policies and guidelines. A 2025 community survey among the Russian-speaking community showed wariness toward AI-generated text in articles; the relevant information page on AI use stops short of a ban, urging caution, manual verification, and disclosure (especially by new and experienced editors). The current English Wikipedia editing policy prohibits using AI to “create or rewrite articles, generate images or comment” with a few exceptions. The exceptions include basic copyediting of one’s own writing and translation, provided that the translation is subsequently human-verified.

And just recently, the WMF stated that “rogue” AI agents it believes were operated by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, were active on Wikimedia platforms. The activity included unapproved test edits in wiki sandboxes, a few edits to the configuration of a citation tool, unsuccessful attempts to exploit Etherpad, and millions of automated requests that may have contributed to a partial outage of the Wikidata Query Service in May. That said, the WMF found no evidence that its systems were compromised or used for coordination among agents. Even so, it rightly raised concern about the potential negative impact of these developments on the projects.

The costs and disadvantages of AI extend beyond the projects themselves. Emerging research points to the socio-environmental costs of AI technologies, including strain on water supplies, both from water used to cool data centers and from the electricity needed to power them. Moreover, there is evidence that these companies benefit from relatively low-cost electricity and tax breaks, while some of the costs of accommodating their growing electricity demand are ultimately borne by ordinary ratepayers. This raises a range of ethical and sustainability questions that are beyond the scope of this piece.

Against this backdrop, my main takeaway from WCNA 2026 is that the movement and the WMF are already taking action to adapt to the current realities. In 2024, the WMF ran a smart campaign that highlighted the human nature of Wikimedia projects, capturing it in the catchy slogan that Wikimedia projects are “by humans, for humans.” In my view, it has been successful because it’s memorable, immediately evokes Wikimedia projects in the reader’s mind, and, as of October 2026, nearly all results on the first page of a Google search for “knowledge is human” lead to Wikimedia-related pages.

The movement is also adapting to changes in how people find knowledge. Given that many now prefer more engaging content such as short videos, there was broad agreement among conference participants that making Wikimedia projects more engaging is the right way to go. Several exciting demos and developments were presented. One of the more exciting changes I learned about was the revamped Wikimedia Commons home page. As longtime Wikimedian and author Andrew Lih explained, clicking on “Images,” “Videos,” “Sounds,” and “3D Models” now actually leads to what the names suggest, instead of category trees that fail to show the full scope of amazing content available on the project!

Another important endeavor that emerged from the Wikimedia movement itself is the Wikimedia Futures Lab, which is basically an initiative that aims to give the community a space to discuss both the challenges and opportunities presented by changing technologies and user behavior, including but not limited to AI, and how the movement can adapt. During the conference, Eva Martin, Movement relations Advisor at Wikimedia Deutschland shared key takeaways from the first in-person event organized as part of the initiative in Frankfurt earlier this year. Some of the key takeaways for me were that it’s important to have some clarity on what is meant by AI, that the movement should be open to different perspectives (including those of people not directly involved in the movement), and that experimentation rather than protracted decision-making could be more effective. Martin also pointed to a German Wikipedia community workshop, described in Verena Lindner’s Diff post “From ‘Should we?’ to ‘How do we?’: A community weekend on AI and Wikipedia“, that moved past “for” versus “anti” AI by considering Wikipedia (and Wikimedia projects more broadly) without AI, with AI, on AI, and despite AI.

Eva Martin of Wikimedia Deutschland speaking on AI and the Wikimedia movement at WikiConference North America 2026. Eldarado, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Not all of the discussion was about risk. Throughout the many conversations, it became clear that generative AI tools present many opportunities too. In a session on security, it was mentioned that AI had been used productively to spot vulnerabilities. In a workshop facilitated by Martin, specific examples of productive uses of AI-assisted tools were shown, ranging from AI-assisted source verification to a tool for recording pronunciation audio for proper names. Asaf Bartov, Senior Program Officer for Community Development and Personnel at the WMF, shared how tools and gadgets created with the help of AI could simplify many tasks for Wikimedians. He also noted that the current cheap and readily available access to generative AI might well be temporary. In conversations on the sidelines, participants also mentioned how AI tools could be harnessed to combat spam and catch sophisticated ads that might otherwise slip through the cracks (at least in the short run).

As someone who has been online for a quarter of a century, I relate to the sentiment that collectively we haven’t been given the Internet that we wanted or were promised. In a Medium piece titled “The Internet We Were Promised,” author Karina N. writes that at the Internet’s advent, it seemed like a miracle that would connect people and usher in an “era of knowledge, progress, and global understanding.” However, the author concludes that we didn’t get the internet we wanted, pointing to how it has splintered humanity into countless echo chambers. And we all know how the advertising model has ruined the internet for the average user. Generative AI risks compounding these problems by marginalizing sourced, verifiable, and human-generated knowledge. Amid this disappointment, the Wikimedia movement has remained a beacon. As the WMF put it in a donation campaign, “Wikipedia is still the internet we were promised.” Fittingly, the theme of Wikimania 2027, the largest annual gathering of Wikimedians, is “the Internet we want,” a reminder that the question is not only what we were promised, but what we choose to build. Given the strain AI is putting on both traffic and content, I believe there is more need, not less, for keeping Wikimedia projects active and vibrant. That depends on the readers, contributors, and supporters. In this endeavor, AI should support human learning, not replace it.

I would like to thank Eva Martin for her useful comments and suggestions on an earlier version of this blog.

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