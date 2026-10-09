Retracing the Steps in Tidore, the “Negeri Seribu Jin” with WikiRempah: Uncovering the Heritage of the Moloku Kie Raha Sultanate

The WikiRempah team’s journey—part of an expedition to document the cultural history of the archipelago’s spice routes in Eastern Indonesia—continued to the “Negeri Seribu Jin” atau “City of a Thousand Jin”: Tidore, a city characterized by its neat and clean layout. We began our journey from Ternate (Bastiong Port), crossing by boat to Rum Port in Tidore. To facilitate mobility on the island, we brought our own motor vehicle along from Ternate via the ferry.

Transport of Motor Vehicles from Ternate to Tidore by Ferry

Our journey started from Rum Port and headed to the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Monument. Located in the Rum Balibunga neighborhood of North Tidore District (Tidore Islands City, North Maluku), this memorial marks the landing site of Spanish explorer ships; it was built and inaugurated on March 30, 1993, by the Spanish Embassy in Indonesia. The monument stands enclosed by a yellow-and-green concrete fence (as observed during a September 2026 visit). It commemorates the arrival of the Spanish Navy ships Trinidad and Victoria, led by Juan Sebastián de Elcano. The ships docked at Tidore Island on November 8, 1521, and resumed their voyage back to Spain on December 18, 1521, after completing a crucial leg of the first circumnavigation of the globe. The monument bears the inscription “Primus Circumdedisti Me” (meaning “You who first circled my world” or “The First to Circle the Globe”).

Juan Sebastian Monument (or the Juan Sebastian de Elcano Landing Monument) Fort Rum—also known as Fort Romeo (and referred to as Rumo, Rumi, or Romtua)—is a former historical defensive fort located in Rum Urban Village, North Tidore District, Tidore Island, North Maluku.

The journey continued to Fort Rum (or Fort Romeo), located not far from the Juan Sebastian de Elcano Monument. This fort was built by the Portuguese for defensive purposes. At first glance, the fort is not visible, but upon closer inspection, one discovers a structure that has become overgrown with vegetation. Our journey proceeded to the historic site marking the first raising of the Red and White flag in Indonesia, located at Tanjung Mafutabe in the Mareku Urban Village. This site commemorates the heroic event of August 18, 1946—the raising of the Red and White flag (Indonesia’s national flag)—which served to affirm the sovereignty of the Tidore Sultanate and the integrity of Indonesia, stretching from Sabang to Merauke. Key figures involved in this event included Arnold Mononutu (Indonesian Minister of Information and independence fighter), Dr. Chasan Boesoeirie (Tidore freedom fighter and healthcare advocate), Zainal Abidin Syah (37th Sultan of Tidore and first Governor of West Irian), Aminah Sabtu (who sewed the Red and White flag), and Abdullah Kader (a youth from Mareku who raised the flag). Inscribed on the monument are the words: “Realize this, brothers: whoever dares to lower this Red and White flag—brought here for independence—will pay with their life” – “Abdullah Kader”.

A monument or memorial commemorating a historic event in the Indonesian nation’s struggle to gain or defend its independence—specifically one where the Red and White flag was raised, or where it was torn from the colonial flag.

Upon first setting foot in Tidore, one is struck by the beauty and grandeur of the mosques; almost every neighborhood has one. One notable example is the Nurul Bahar Grand Mosque in Tidore Islands City; situated by the coast, it offers a wonderfully cool and breezy atmosphere. Our journey continued to the tomb of Sultan Saifuddin—also known as Coningh van Tidore—who passed away in 1674 AD. Local residents assisted us in reaching the site; indeed, the people of Tidore were incredibly welcoming and helpful throughout our trip. Not far from the tomb lay a site considered highly sacred, featuring a stone used for meditation. However, when we arrived, the stone was overgrown with thickets. No locals dared to approach the spot, as it was believed that carelessly touching the area would result in a skin disease.

Kedaton Kesultanan Tidore The Tidore Sultanate Bridge, or Sultan Tidore Bridge, is a historic bridge located in Soa Siu (Soasio) Urban Village, Tidore District, Tidore Islands City, North Maluku. The tomb of Sultan Zainal Abidin Syah, the 37th Sultan of Tidore, who also served as the first Governor of Irian. The Tidore Sultanate Bridge, or Sultan Tidore Bridge, is a historic bridge located in Soa Siu (Soasio) Urban Village, Tidore District, Tidore Islands City, North Maluku.

The WikiRempah team then proceeded to Fort Tahula. This fort is well-maintained and has undergone revitalization; its structure remains distinct and orderly, as it serves as a recognized tourist destination. Construction began in 1610 under Cristobal de Azcgueta M. and was completed in 1615. From atop the fort, one enjoys a clear view of Tidore City. We moved on to the Royal Tombs; interestingly, the graves lacked detailed information, with the identities of the deceased rarely inscribed on the headstones. Still within the same vicinity, we climbed to Fort Gomafo (or Gammaffu), located 63 meters above sea level behind the Tidore Sultanate Palace (Kadato). This fort allowed the Sultan to monitor maritime activity, the harbor, and the city while remaining out of range of European ship cannons. Finally, we continued to the Tidore Sultanate Palace. The Kadato (palace) of the Tidore Sultanate bears a strong resemblance to those of the Ternate and Jailolo Sultanates. The tomb of Sultan Zainal Abidin Syah is located near the side entrance. The journey concluded with a visit to the Tidore Sultanate Bridge, known as Dorokolano—a site frequently used for traditional ceremonies.

Tahula Fort is a historic Spanish fortress located in Soa Sio Village, Tidore District, Tidore Islands City, North Maluku Province. A view of the sea in the city of Tidore, seen from atop Tahula Fort.

Goats roam freely around the palace grounds, yet they are remarkably well-behaved. One thing that surprised me about Tidore was the sheer number of free-roaming goats—unleashed and untethered—that actually have owners. The owners do not worry about losing them, as the local community considers the city to be extremely safe.

After leaving Tidore, the WikiRempah team continued their journey to the territories of other sultanates: Jailolo and Bacan.

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