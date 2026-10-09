Wikimedia Spain is holding its Annual Conference in Zamora to highlight the value of local knowledge 

This weekend, Zamora served as a meeting point to discuss free knowledge, heritage and open culture. The 12th Annual Wikimedia Spain Conference brought together, over three days at the Ethnographic Museum of Castile and León (MECyL), volunteers from the Wikimedia community, professionals from the fields of culture and heritage, teachers, researchers, institutions and members of the public with an interest in open culture.

The event was attended by around fifty people, who over the course of these three days were able to share their experiences, knowledge and reflections on free knowledge and open culture.

Under the slogan “Free knowledge is built from the territory”, the conference focused on the role of communities and local areas in building knowledge that is accessible to everyone.

The territory also shapes knowledge

A significant proportion of the knowledge generated in cities and regions has yet to be documented, verified and shared online. Heritage, traditions, local histories, people and institutions are all sources of knowledge that can help to expand and improve the content available on projects such as Wikipedia.

In this regard, Mentxu Ramilo Araujo, a member of the Board of Directors of Wikimedia Spain, emphasised during the conference that “in a context where data is becoming increasingly important, preservation no longer simply means storing. It also means documenting, structuring, connecting and ensuring that this knowledge can be used, consulted and enriched by others”.

Furthermore, Javier Igal, a member of the Board of Directors of Wikimedia Spain, highlighted the potential of Zamora and other regions to continue adding knowledge to Wikipedia. “Zamora still has a great deal to contribute to Wikipedia,” he noted, emphasising the value of a local heritage that offers numerous opportunities to document and share knowledge.

Speaking about Wikipedia’s history and the role of its community, Javier Igal also noted: “Wikipedia has now been around for 25 years, which is no small feat… And if this quarter of a century has shown us anything, it is that Wikipedia does not build itself”.

The decision to hold the conference in Zamora stems precisely from this idea: free knowledge has a global dimension, but it is built upon thousands of local stories and realities.

Three days to discuss open knowledge

Over the course of three days, the conference provided a forum for sharing experiences and discussing some of the key challenges and opportunities facing open knowledge. Heritage, culture, participation, education, technology and artificial intelligence were among the topics featured on the programme.

The event was attended by organisations such as the Ethnographic Museum of Castile and León, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), the Joaquín Díaz Foundation, the Public University of Navarre (UPNA) and the Association of Archivists of Castile and León (ACAL), as well as representatives from Wikimedia France, Wikimedia Portugal and the Wikimedia community.

The various sessions provided an opportunity to learn about collaborative projects and experiences between institutions, communities and volunteers, as well as to reflect on new ways of bringing knowledge to society.

As part of the programme, a guided tour of the city of Zamora was also organised, enabling those attending to experience the city’s heritage first-hand and to explore the various sites and features that form part of its historical and cultural richness.

The presentations used in the various talks can be viewed in the Wikimedia Commons category dedicated to the 12th Annual Wikimedia Spain Conference.

Wikipedia turns 25: looking to the future without forgetting the people

The 12th Annual Wikimedia Spain Conference also coincided with a very special occasion: the 25th anniversary of Wikipedia.

Over the past 25 years, Wikipedia has become one of the main sources of knowledge on the internet. But behind its content lies a community of people who volunteer their time to write, photograph, document, review and improve Wikipedia articles and other Wikimedia projects.

This human dimension was also evident in the discussions on Wikipedia and artificial intelligence. New tools can offer opportunities to organise, consult and expand knowledge, but their usefulness depends on the existence of reliable information and communities capable of creating, verifying and maintaining it.

The conference also provided an insight into how Wikipedia works and the mechanisms through which its community reviews content, debates and makes decisions.

Zamora as a starting point

Beyond the conference itself, these past few days have served to shine a spotlight on the heritage and knowledge that exist in Zamora and other regions which still have many stories to tell.

Hosting the 12th Annual Wikimedia Spain Conference in the city has enabled us to connect this local knowledge with a community of national and international reach, and to remind ourselves that documenting what we know is also a way of preserving our memory and making it accessible to others.

With the closing of the conference, Wikimedia Spain brings to a close three days of gathering, learning and collective work. But one question remains, one that goes far beyond this particular event:

What part of our heritage, our memory and our stories is still to be documented and shared?

That is, precisely, one of the great challenges of free knowledge.

Photographs from all three days are available on Wikimedia Commons so you can look back and relive the highlights of the event: Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3.

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