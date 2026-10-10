Celebrating Big Butterfly Month with a Day of Butterflies, Learning and Creativity

September was celebrated as Big Butterfly Month, a whole month dedicated to these beautiful winged jewels. During the month, butterfly walks, learning sessions, awareness programmes and other activities were organised to bring people closer to butterflies and nature.

As part of the celebration, a full-day butterfly exhibition, workshop and drawing competition was organised in collaboration with Wiki Loves Butterfly (WLB), The Puppeteers, a puppetry and art group based in Bardhaman and Big Butterfly Month. Around 40 students from different schools in Bardhaman took part in the programme.

The programme was designed as a fun and interactive experience where children could observe, learn and connect with nature through butterflies and art.

From WLB, Ananya, the Project Leader, along with Souvick and Ankit, joined the programme. Souvick, who is based in Burdwan, was the main contact person for the event and helped coordinate the programme locally. A small exhibition of butterfly photographs, taken during different WLB fieldwork programmes, was set up for the children. The photographs gave them a chance to see the bright colours, beautiful patterns and butterflies of different shapes and sizes quickly caught their attention. It was a simple way to show them the beauty of butterflies and encourage them to look more closely at the nature around them.

The exhibition was followed by three presentations on different aspects of butterflies. Butterfly taxonomy, behaviour, habitats and their connection with the environment were discussed. A session on what butterflies eat (in Bangla Language) was also presented by Ananya. The importance of host plants, nectar plants and the close relationship between butterflies and plants was explained in a simple way.

After the presentations, the children were given a chance to draw their favourite butterflies. They picked the butterflies they liked most and tried to bring them to life on paper. It was lovely to see their imagination and creativity coming through in their drawings.

The programme was not just about learning facts about butterflies. It was also about looking closely, asking questions, drawing, and having fun. Through photographs, stories, presentations and art, the children were encouraged to see butterflies in a new way.

There was a lot of curiosity and excitement throughout the day. For a few hours, butterflies became the centre of the children’s world and their colourful drawings showed just how much they enjoyed the experience.

The Big Butterfly Month celebration was brought to a close with learning, creativity and many happy moments, leaving behind a little more curiosity and love for the winged jewels of nature.

Group photo (Image by User: SVKMBFLY CC BY SA 4.0)

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