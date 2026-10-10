From India to Uzbekistan: How Butterflies Brought Wikipedians Together

The Wiki Loves Butterfly (WLB) project began in India in 2016 with a simple idea: to document the incredible diversity of butterflies and make that knowledge freely available through the Wikimedia projects. Over the years, the project has grown into a community of photographers, naturalists, researchers, students and Wikimedia volunteers who come together to document butterflies, their habitats, behaviour, host plants and life cycles.

But for me, WLB has always been about more than photographs. A photograph taken during a field trip can become the beginning of something much bigger. It can find its way to Wikimedia Commons, become connected to a Wikidata record, support a Wikipedia article, or even contribute to a scientific observation. In this way, a simple moment in nature can become part of a much larger body of open knowledge.What makes this even more exciting is seeing that knowledge travel beyond India.

When I received a message from Abdufattohov Ibrohimjon, a member of the Wikimedians of the Uzbek Language User Group, expressing an interest in collaborating with Wiki Loves Butterfly, I was genuinely excited. It was wonderful to see that the idea of documenting and sharing knowledge about butterflies had reached another community, in another country and another language. I was also fortunate to have the support of Ahror Akramovich, who played an important role throughout the organizational process. He was incredibly supportive, helped coordinate the various aspects of the collaboration and contributed greatly to making the competition possible.

Inspired by the work of WLB, the Viki Kapalakni sevadi 2026 competition brought the beauty and diversity of butterflies to the Uzbek Wikipedia community. Rather than focusing on photography, the competition encouraged participants to write and translate Indian butterfly-related articles in Uzbek.



Eight enthusiastic participants took part, collectively creating and translating 122 butterfly-related articles.

What touched me most was seeing how a project that started with documenting butterflies in the forests and landscapes of India could inspire people thousands of kilometres away. We may speak different languages and live in different countries, but our curiosity about nature can be remarkably similar.

Butterflies cross borders without ever knowing where one country ends and another begins. Through Wikimedia, knowledge can do the same. And perhaps that is the most beautiful journey a butterfly can inspire—not simply from one place to another, but from one person to another, and from one community to another.

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