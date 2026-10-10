My Road to Wiki journey: from Cohort 2 to meeting the community in person

From a curious student to a contributor, and the day we finally met in person

I’ve been part of the Wikimedia movement for a little over a year, and on 2 October 2026 the Road to Wiki Cohort 2 came to a close. We met our mentors and the community in person, and I realised how much more this program had given me than I expected when I joined. This is my attempt to write down what I did, who helped me, and what it left me with.

People all together, part of the journey

1. Where it began

I came in through WikiClub Tech , part of Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI). It’s a student led platform meant to bridge academia and industry, so students get practical experience by contributing to Wikimedia through technology.

, part of Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI). It’s a student led platform meant to bridge academia and industry, so students get practical experience by contributing to Wikimedia through technology. My learning path was Road to Wiki Cohort 2026 . The program deliberately reaches Tier 2 and Tier 3 engineering colleges in India, and my own college, United University, is one of them. Its Wikimania 2026 proposal says Cohort 2 expanded to 8 colleges and 250+ new students.

. The program deliberately reaches Tier 2 and Tier 3 engineering colleges in India, and my own college, United University, is one of them. Its Wikimania 2026 proposal says Cohort 2 expanded to 8 colleges and 250+ new students. The reason it exists is a gap I lived myself. India has plenty of technical talent, but very few visible pathways from a classroom into a large open-source project like MediaWiki. Nobody had told us this was possible, and Road to Wiki did.

Everything the program produces is openly licensed and documented on Meta-Wiki. That openness is what let me follow along, learn from earlier cohorts, and eventually add something back.

2. What I actually did over the year

Learned how the Wikimedia technical world works. I started with the basics: how the projects fit together, what MediaWiki is, how contribution and review happen, and how decisions are made in public.

I started with the basics: how the projects fit together, what MediaWiki is, how contribution and review happen, and how decisions are made in public. Took a session for the community. I led a session on Chai with Wiki. Teaching what I had just learned showed me gaps in my own understanding and made the material stick.

Chai With Wiki

Led as AI Lead of WikiClub Tech UU. As a member, and then in a leadership role, I helped my club think about how AI and open knowledge meet. [Created a learning environment where members moved from theory to building the same outcome a good DevOps team needs from a junior hire.]

As a member, and then in a leadership role, I helped my club think about how AI and open knowledge meet. Built and deployed a tool. I created wikigo and put it into the ecosystem: Source: github.com/saluja-ji/wikigo Listed on Toolhub: toolhub.wikimedia.org/tools/wikigo type-safe Go SDK for the Wikimedia REST API. It wraps the API with proper typing, context propagation, error wrapping, robust rate limiting, and backoff retry logic.

I created and put it into the ecosystem: Stayed consistent. Over more than a year I moved from “what is this?” to shipping something other people can find and use. That consistency taught me more than any single task.

3. 2 October: meeting everyone in person

After a year of calls, chats and screen shares, we all gathered at Bloom Hotel, Medicity, Gurgaon .

. Putting faces to the names that had been guiding us was a different feeling. It turned a program I knew through a screen into a community I could shake hands with.

Our mentors travelled to be there in person, with the senior Wikimedia members, to meet us and talk about what comes next. That kind of time and attention isn’t something students should take for granted.

Road to Wiki Cohort 2 members at the in-person celebration in Gurugram.

Road to Wiki Cohort 2 members together

Networking

Hyridesh giving token of appreciation to Sanskar

Krupal Kasyap giving token of appreciation to Shreyy

Krupal Kasyap giving token of appreciation to Hemant Ojha

Krupal Kasyap giving token of appreciation to Tejinder Kaur

Pavan Santosh giving token of appreciation to Meet Nanada

4. The people who guided us

Our cohort mentors

Sanskar Dubey, who mentored us through the cohort. He’s an active member of WikiClub Tech UU and WikiClub Tech India.

The People I Finally Got to Meet

Then there was Ankit Kumar Verma .

. For me, Ankit has always been one of the central people behind my Road to Wiki journey.

Over the past year, I had heard his name so many times, worked around the initiatives he was building, and seen how much effort went into making Road to Wiki happen.

But meeting him in person was different.

What stayed with me was not just that he was the person coordinating the program. It was the way he approached the entire idea of bringing students into Wikimedia.

I remember thinking about how unusual it is for a student to get a structured entry point into a community as large and complex as Wikimedia.

When you are new to open source, there are so many things you simply don’t know where to start, whom to ask, how to approach a project, how to make your first contribution, and even how to understand the culture of an established community.

Road to Wiki gave us that entry point.

And after meeting Ankit, I understood a little more about the amount of work and thought that goes into creating something like that.

For me, Ankit wasn’t just someone associated with the program.

He was one of the people who helped make this entire journey possible.

The senior members of the Wikimedia community I finally met in person

And then there was Sarthak Parashar .

. Sarthak was probably one of the people I connected with most naturally because of my own interest in the technical side of Wikimedia.

I had already come across his work in the Wikimedia technical ecosystem, but meeting him in person made that connection much more real.

What I liked about interacting with Sarthak was how easy it was to talk about the technical side of Wikimedia without making it feel intimidating.

We could talk about tools, contributions, MediaWiki, open-source development and the kind of problems contributors actually work on.

For me, that conversation brought back the original reason I became interested in Wikimedia technology in the first place.

You don’t have to just use open source.

You can actually build something for it.

You can contribute to systems that millions of people depend on.

You can learn from people who have been doing this for years.

And eventually, you can become the person helping someone else make their first contribution.

That is something I genuinely want to carry forward.

Meeting Rachit Sharma gave me a completely different perspective.

gave me a completely different perspective. Coming from a technical background, I naturally tend to look at Wikimedia through code, tools, repositories and contributions.

But talking to Rachit made me look at the movement from the people side.

What I personally appreciated was how naturally he could talk about communities, people, events and the connections that hold the movement together.

It made me realize something I had probably underestimated before: A community cannot grow through code alone.

Someone has to bring people together.

Someone has to create conversations.

Someone has to tell the stories of the people doing the work.

Someone has to make contributors feel that they are actually part of something bigger.

My conversation with Rachit helped me appreciate that side of Wikimedia much more.

It also reminded me that even though our roles may be different, we are ultimately working toward the same thing making the movement stronger and helping more people become part of it.

I was also really glad to finally meet Nivas Ramisetty in person.

in person. Over the course of the program, I had seen how much coordination happens around initiatives like Road to Wiki, but meeting Nivas made that side of the work feel much more tangible.

There is so much work that participants simply don’t see.

Sessions have to be planned.

Mentors have to be coordinated.

Participants have to be supported.

Events have to be organized.

People have to constantly communicate with each other.

From the outside, a community program can look very simple.

From the inside, you realize how many moving pieces are involved.

My interaction with Nivas made me appreciate that invisible work much more.

It reminded me that some of the most important contributions to a community aren’t always visible in a Git commit or a public contribution graph.

Sometimes they are the things that make it possible for everyone else to contribute.

Krupal Kasyap was another person I was genuinely happy to meet.

was another person I was genuinely happy to meet. What I enjoyed about interacting with Krupal was getting to see the broader organizational side of the work we had been experiencing as participants.

I tend to think about problems from a technical perspective.

If something isn’t working, my first instinct is usually to think about the code, the architecture or the implementation.

But my conversations with Krupal made me think about something broader.

Building an open-knowledge ecosystem isn’t just a technical problem.

It is a people problem.

It is an organizational problem.

It is a coordination problem.

And sometimes, creating the right environment for people to contribute can have a much bigger impact than writing the code yourself.

That was one of the things I personally took away from meeting him.

Meeting Tanveer Hasan was particularly meaningful because of the amount of experience he brings from the wider Wikimedia movement.

was particularly meaningful because of the amount of experience he brings from the wider Wikimedia movement. What struck me during our interaction was how much bigger Wikimedia becomes when you stop looking at it only through the technical lens.

As someone who spends a lot of time thinking about software and technology, I naturally think about Wikipedia, MediaWiki, tools and code.

But talking to Tanveer made me think about everything surrounding those things.

Communities.

Governance.

Partnerships.

Funding.

Leadership.

Language diversity.

Access to knowledge.

And, most importantly, the people who keep all of these pieces moving.

That conversation helped me understand that Wikimedia isn’t simply a collection of websites or open-source repositories.

It is a movement built by people.

And technology is only one of the many ways those people contribute.

I was also really happy to meet Nitesh Gill .

. One thing that stayed with me about Nitesh’s journey is the consistency behind her contribution.

She has been involved with the Wikimedia movement for years, particularly around Punjabi Wikimedia communities, and has continued contributing in different ways over time.

That is something I personally respect a lot.

Because when you are starting out in open source, it is easy to focus on the big moments.

Your first patch.

Your first merged contribution.

Your first project.

Your first public recognition.

But meeting people who have stayed involved for years makes you realize that the real impact often comes from something much less exciting: showing up consistently.

Hundreds of small contributions.

Helping people.

Participating in discussions.

Building communities.

Creating content.

Continuing even when nobody is watching.

That was probably one of the biggest lessons I took from meeting Nitesh.

Impact in open source is rarely one big moment. It is built over time.

And then there was Pavan Santhosh S .

. Pavan’s journey was another reminder for me that Wikimedia is much larger than technology.

Coming from a technical background, I sometimes have the tendency to reduce everything to software what can we build, what tool can we create, what problem can we automate?

But interacting with Pavan made me think about the other side of the equation.

At the end of everything we build, there is a much bigger purpose: knowledge.

Technology helps us build the infrastructure.

But communities create and preserve knowledge.

People make that knowledge accessible.

Language communities keep it alive.

Volunteers keep contributing to it.

And that is ultimately what makes the Wikimedia movement so powerful.

Meeting Pavan helped me see that connection more clearly.

It reminded me that the technology I contribute is not the final goal.

It is a means to help people access, create and share knowledge.

Thank you for answering our questions, for your honesty, and for making us feel we belonged in a room that can be intimidating from the outside.

5. What this journey ultimately gave me

Real, practical skills

I learned to work inside a large, public, long-running codebase and community, which is very different from a college project. Code is read by strangers, reviewed openly, and expected to hold up.

I got comfortable with the habits that real engineering needs: documenting my work, asking precise questions, taking feedback without taking it personally, and iterating.

Building and deploying wikigo taught me the full cycle, from idea to a published, discoverable tool.

Confidence, and a different idea of what’s possible

I used to think contributing to something like Wikimedia was for people at far bigger institutions. This program showed that students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges belong here too.

Standing up to teach a session and lead a club made me realise I could be useful before I felt “ready”.

A community, not just a certificate

I now have mentors and peers who know my work, who I can ask for advice, and who I want to keep learning with.

Meeting everyone in Gurgaon showed me that open knowledge is held together by real people who care about it.

A sense of purpose in my work

Wikimedia’s mission is to make knowledge freely available to everyone. Working on something that serves that mission changed how I think about the software I build, which I now want to be useful, open and maintained.

It also widened my view of what a technology career can look like beyond the usual job-and-product path.

A habit of giving back

The program is built so that graduates return as mentors for the next cohort. Its Wikimania 2026 proposal says Cohort 1 graduates now mentor Cohort 2, so the system produces its own continuity. I want to be part of that loop.

Someone gave me their time when I knew very little. The best way to repay that is to do the same for the next student.

A direction for what comes next

I’m leaving with a clearer idea of what I enjoy building and a body of work I can look back on.

I want to continue contributing to Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem, keep improving WikiGo , and take on new open-source projects where I can apply what I’ve learned.

, and take on new open-source projects where I can apply what I’ve learned. I also hope to help newer contributors find their way into the community, just as others helped me.

For me, this isn’t the end of the Road to Wiki it’s the beginning of what comes next.

6. What I’d tell the next cohort

Start before you feel ready, and ask questions in public. That’s how everyone learns here.

Build something small and ship it. A real tool teaches more than a pile of tutorials.

Teach what you learn, even if only a few people attend.

Talk to your mentors. They want to help, and they’re often more approachable than you expect.

7. Thank you, Wikimedia Foundation

Thank you, Wikimedia Foundation, for giving students like us this opportunity. You gave us a way into the movement, real work to do, and mentors who treated us as contributors from the start.

for giving students like us this opportunity. You gave us a way into the movement, real work to do, and mentors who treated us as contributors from the start. Thank you to WikiClub Tech , OKI , and every mentor and volunteer behind Road to Wiki who gave their time to guide us.

, , and every mentor and volunteer behind Road to Wiki who gave their time to guide us. Thank you to my fellow cohort members, who learned alongside me and made the hard parts easier.

This isn’t the end of the road. I’m just getting started.

~ Pushpit

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