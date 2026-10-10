My WikiGap 2026 Journey in Uganda: Amplifying women’s stories through Wikimedia

I had the privilege of being part of the organising team for WikiGap 2026 in Uganda, an initiative led by the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda. I served as the Communications Lead (COT), supporting the campaign’s communication, visibility, and engagement efforts.

WikiGap 2026 in Uganda was led by Zahara Nabagala and Emmanuel Oruk, who served as the Project Leads, with support from Community Manager Will Ssemanda and Executive Director Michael Kaluba. Their leadership, coordination, and support were instrumental in guiding the campaign from planning through implementation and in bringing together organisers, mentors, and participants around the shared goal of improving the representation of women on Wikimedia platforms.

WikiGap 2026 was more than just an editing campaign for me. It was an opportunity to contribute to a global movement that seeks to address the gender gap in Wikimedia projects by ensuring that the stories, achievements, and contributions of women are better represented in the world’s largest free knowledge platforms.

Why Wikigap Matters

Women continue to be underrepresented in online knowledge spaces, including Wikipedia. Many women who have made significant contributions to activism, human rights, leadership, business, education, and community development remain poorly documented or completely absent from online knowledge resources.

This gap in representation matters because what is documented becomes easier to discover, learn from, and build upon.

WikiGap provides an opportunity to change this by bringing Wikimedia contributors together to create, improve, translate, and expand content about women and their contributions.

For WikiGap 2026 in Uganda, our focus was on women activists, women in politics, women-led organisations, women-led enterprises, and other notable women whose stories deserve greater visibility.

My Role as Communications Lead

Being part of the organising team gave me an opportunity to contribute beyond editing Wikimedia content. As the Communications Lead, I supported the campaign’s communication and visibility activities.

My role involved helping communicate the purpose of WikiGap 2026, sharing campaign activities and updates, supporting participant engagement, and helping tell the story of what the community was accomplishing throughout the campaign.

Communication was particularly important because a campaign like WikiGap is not only about the numbers of articles created or files uploaded. It is also about making people aware of the stories being documented and encouraging more people to participate in the movement for knowledge equity.

Through this role, I learned that effective communication can help connect people to a cause, celebrate their contributions, and make community work more visible.

My personal contributions

While my main role was communications, I also actively participated in the campaign as a Wikimedia contributor.

During the campaign, I created 19 new Wikidata items, improved 5 existing English Wikipedia articles.

These contributions were personally meaningful to me because they allowed me to combine my role as an organiser with my passion for contributing to open knowledge.

Every article created or improved represents an opportunity for someone, somewhere, to discover information that may not have been readily available before.

The Impact of WikiGap 2026 in Uganda

Beyond my individual contributions, the overall campaign achieved encouraging results.

The overall campaign results can be viewed on the WikiGap 2026 in Uganda Outreach Dashboard.

These numbers tell only part of the story. Behind every contribution were people learning new skills, researching women’s stories, sharing knowledge, mentoring others, and strengthening Uganda’s Wikimedia community.

The participation of experienced Wikimedians as mentors was particularly valuable. Their support helped new contributors understand Wikimedia policies, editing practices, sourcing, Wikidata, and the importance of creating reliable and ethical content.

Learning through collaboration

One of the things I appreciated most about WikiGap 2026 was the collaborative nature of the campaign.

Wikimedia projects are built on collaboration, and WikiGap demonstrated this very clearly. Organisers, mentors, new editors, researchers, photographers, and other community members all played different roles in helping the campaign succeed.

As a communications person, I also came to appreciate the importance of documenting these efforts. Community activities can have a significant impact, but without proper communication and documentation, many of those stories can remain invisible.

More than numbers

Although statistics help us measure the impact of a campaign, WikiGap 2026 reminded me that the real impact goes beyond numbers.

It is about a woman activist whose work can now be discovered through Wikipedia.

It is about a new editor who gained the confidence to make their first contribution.

It is about an experienced Wikimedian who took time to mentor someone else.

It is about photographs and other media that can help illustrate the stories of women whose contributions deserve recognition.

And it is about building a community that believes everyone should have an opportunity to be represented in the knowledge we collectively create.

Looking ahead

My experience with WikiGap 2026 has strengthened my belief in the importance of knowledge equity and community-led documentation.

There are still many women in Uganda whose stories remain undocumented, and there is much more work to be done to close the gender gap across Wikimedia platforms.

I hope that the connections, skills, and experiences gained through WikiGap 2026 will continue beyond the campaign and inspire more people especially women and young people to participate in Wikimedia projects.

For me, WikiGap 2026 was not simply an event or a campaign. It was a reminder that we can use open knowledge to amplify voices, preserve stories, and make representation more inclusive.

I am grateful to have been part of the organising team and to have contributed as ASally Ruth. Serving as the Communications Lead allowed me to see the campaign from a different perspective, while my own contributions gave me the opportunity to directly participate in building the knowledge we want the world to access.

Final reflections

Looking back, I am proud of what the WikiGap 2026 community in Uganda accomplished together. From the articles created and improved to the media uploaded, Wikidata items developed, new editors supported, and mentors who shared their knowledge, every contribution added another piece to a much larger picture.

WikiGap has shown me that closing the gender gap in knowledge is a collective responsibility. As Wikimedia contributors, we have the opportunity to make women’s stories more visible not only during campaigns such as WikiGap, but throughout the year.

The work continues, and so does the commitment to making women’s contributions visible, accessible, and part of the knowledge we share with the world.

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