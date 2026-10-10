Videos documenting banking terms produced in Macedonian Sign Language

Following the successful implementation of a project aimed at producing videos documenting economic and legal terms in the Macedonian Sign Language during the first half of 2024, Wikimedia MKD renewed the collaboration with the economic experts and a professional interpreter in the production of videos documenting banking terms. These activities were carried out from February to August 2026 and resulted in a total of 40 videos produced. The project was supported by external funding from a grant extended by a Macedonian commercial bank.

Changes and novelties

The main change is that this project was fully funded from external sources. Unlike the inaugural project, which was financially supported by the Wikimedia Foundation, this one was carried out with funding from a commercial bank through a call for grant applications to support and promote projects pertaining to social inclusion of people with disabilities in the Macedonian society.

Another change is the coverage of more advanced terminology. Namely, the users of the Macedonian Sign Language cited the communication with bank officers as one of the main difficulties they face when interacting in public. Although the first implementation of the project covered economic terms, it mostly focused on basic terminology and did not explore more advanced banking terms in great detail.

Implementation

Similarly to the previous project, it was implemented in three phases from February to August 2026. In the first phase, an economic expert was commissioned to compile a list of 40 banking terms. The expert was advised to prepare a brief definition and provide a simple example for each term, and the National Bank’s glossary of banking terms was used as a basis. After all terms were defined, the list was submitted to a professional Macedonian Sign Language interpreter in order to conceptualise how to interpret them comprehensively. The second phase consisted of the recording of videos and the post-production activities. In this phase, the planned number of 40 videos documenting 40 banking terms were produced. In the final phase, the videos were uploaded to the corresponding category on Wikimedia Commons, and Macedonian subtitles of the interpreted content were added to each video.

A video documenting the definition of “currency risk” in the Macedonian Sign Language (Credit: Deni Ingilizovski, CC BY-SA 4.0)

A video documenting the definition of “non-performing loan” in the Macedonian Sign Language (Credit: Deni Ingilizovski, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Future plans

There are plans to continue the project and produce more videos in different scientific fields due to the significant value added for the Macedonian Sign Language community. However, given the plans to fully rely on external funding, the roadmap of its future implementation remains uncertain.

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