WikiRempah Photowalk in Palembang, Knowledge of Traditional Textiles from the Land of Sriwijaya

While WikiRempah’s previous efforts focused on documenting historical sites, local cuisine, or traditional practices, this time the initiative has expanded to include a photowalk to highlight traditional textiles.

This initiative involved the Palembang Wikimedia Community visiting Kriya Sriwijaya to document various types of textiles, ranging from batik, jumputan, gambo, and songket.

The participant of Photowalk WikiRempah in Palembang | Oceanmuse | CC BY SA 4.0

The participation of Msdlfsalsa, Chaejhh, Librarean, and Who’sisthis wirh Nasywaaf as coordinator, marked a significant milestone in spreading knowledge about traditional textiles from Palembang. Meanwhile, the online team consisted of Ana Ainina, Supardi Sahabu, and Sofi Solihah, who hail from Java, Gorontalo, and Manado, respectively.

A Cultural Heritage Dating Back to the 7th Century

It is important to note that the songket weaving tradition in Palembang is often linked to the era of the Sriwijaya Kingdom, which flourished from the 7th to the 13th centuries. According to Palembang folk tales passed down through generations, the tradition of songket weaving began with an encounter between Chinese merchants carrying silk and Indian and Middle Eastern merchants carrying gold.

These materials were then used by the people of Palembang to create songket fabrics adorned with gold thread. This is why the songket tradition in Indonesia is often linked to the development of the Sriwijaya Kingdom, which was centered in Palembang.

A Complex Manufacturing Process with International Reach

Palembang songket and jumputan fabrics are produced through several stages in the manufacturing process. Jumputan fabric is also known as “rainbow fabric” because it features a diverse blend of patterns and colors. Both types of fabric are part of the textile traditions of the Palembang community.

Palembang songket and jumputan fabrics have also been featured in international fashion shows. In 2014, designer Dian Pelangi showcased pieces made from these fabrics at New York Fashion Week. Later, in 2024, Dian Pelangi presented songket and Tenun Limar at Paris Fashion Week.

Palembang Textiles on Wikimedia Projects

Currently, 39 new images of colorful fabrics from Palembang have been added to Wikimedia Commons, thanks to the efforts of the Palembang Wikimedia Community. They can be accessed here:

Sharing Palembang’s Traditional Textile Heritage through Wikimedia Commons | Oceanmuse | CC BY SA 4.0

Their efforts deserve recognition, especially since the entire field team uploaded the images directly to Wikimedia Commons, ensuring the information is up-to-date. These photos were then used to document articles about traditional textiles in Palembang.

Eastern Indonesian Knowledge in the Musi Language on the Incubator (Wp/mui)

The photowalk was followed by a meetup focused on creating stub articles about Eastern Indonesian knowledge. During this activity, participants also created articles of at least 3,000-4,000 bytes using the Musi language, which is currently still on the Wikimedia Incubator. The Musi language is spoken in several regions of South Sumatra, including Palembang, Banyuasin, Musi Banyuasin, Musi Rawas, and Rawas. The meetup resulted in:

1 article on the Gorontalo Wikipedia

5 stub articles on the Musi Language Incubator https://incubator.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Wp/mui/Kopdar_WikiRempah_Palembang

5 stub articles on the Sundanese Wikipedia https://su.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kategori:Kopdar_WikiRempah_Palembang

2 stub articles on the Manado Malay Wikipedia Incubator https://incubator.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Wp/xmm/Kopdar_WikiRempah_Palembang

An Overview of the Palembang Wikimedia Community

The Palembang Wikimedia Community initially grew out of the Sriwijaya University Wiki Club. As member activity and contributions increased, the club eventually evolved into the Wikimedia community in Palembang. The community is known for being diligent, active, and vibrant, a reputation recognized by Wikimedia communities in other regions, including Jakarta.

The WikiRempah photowalk and meetup in Palembang represent a collaborative effort aimed at increasing contributions of local knowledge. We, the WikiRempah team, appreciate our friends in the Palembang Community for their enthusiasm from the planning stage through to the execution of the event.

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