From Madagascar to Accra: Reflections from the Language Diversity Conference 2026

Participating in the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra, Ghana, was a meaningful experience for me, both personally and as someone working to strengthen the presence of the Malagasy language in the digital world.

The conference brought together more than 100 language activists, Wikimedians, researchers, and heritage workers representing 82 languages. For three days, Accra became a space for sharing experiences, learning from different communities, and discussing how languages can remain visible and active in an increasingly digital world.

A celebration of language from the very beginning

Nbangba Cultural Troupe performing at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

The conference opened with Jara dance, Nbangba Cultural Troupe from Ghana, immediately bringing a strong sense of culture, identity, and community into the event. It was a beautiful way to begin a conference about languages. Before the keynote, presentations, and discussions even started, we were already seeing that language is closely connected to culture, traditions, identity, and the way communities express themselves.

That cultural atmosphere remained present throughout the conference.

Bringing the Malagasy language to Accra

I was particularly happy to see the Malagasy language represented at an international conference dedicated to language diversity.

I had the opportunity to present “Bridging Communities: Global Voices and Wikimedia Madagascar Collaboration for Malagasy Digital Revitalization.” The presentation gave me an opportunity to share our experience and discuss the importance of collaboration in making language more visible and active online.

Although Malagasy is still spoken by the majority of people in Madagascar, I believe that being widely spoken is not enough to guarantee its place in the digital age. If knowledge, educational resources, cultural content, and useful information are not available in Malagasy online, we risk creating a gap between the language people speak and the language they use to access knowledge and technology. This is why digital revitalization matters. We need to make sure that Malagasy is not only spoken, but also written, visible, useful, and active in the digital world.

Attendees at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Learning from other communities

The sessions throughout the conference were incredibly enriching, covering a wide range of topics relevant to language diversity. I learned from communities working on language revitalization, digital documentation, artificial intelligence, accessibility, Indigenous knowledge, and technology.

What struck me most was how many communities, despite being in very different parts of the world, face similar questions:

How can we create more opportunities for women and underrepresented voices to take part? How do we document and share oral traditions while respecting community ownership and consent? How can we make digital tools, AI, and online platforms work better for languages with limited digital resources? And how can we ensure that communities themselves remain at the heart of decisions about how their languages are documented, represented, and shared online?. How do we involve younger generations and keep languages relevant to them?

The importance of inclusion

One aspect that made the conference particularly unique was the presence and inclusion of sign language, highlighting the importance of accessibility and linguistic diversity. It shows that language diversity is not limited to spoken and written languages. A truly inclusive digital environment needs to recognize different forms of communication and ensure that people are able to participate.

Sign language

Ending with poetry

The conference began with a vibrant cultural dance and came to a memorable close with another powerful form of expression: poetry. After three days of discussions about languages, technology, communities, and the digital world, ending with a poetic expression of what language means was particularly moving. The poem expressed how language is much more than words or a communication tool. It can carry memories, identity, belonging, culture, family, and a sense of home. Ending the conference with poetry was a powerful reflection on how, behind every dataset, digital resource, Wikimedia project, or technology, there are real people and communities whose languages carry their stories and identities.

Bringing the experience back to home

I am returning to Madagascar with new knowledge, new ideas, new connections, and new possibilities for collaboration.

One of the most valuable outcomes of the conference was meeting people working on similar challenges in different linguistic communities. These connections have really opened up possibilities for future collaboration and inspired new ideas for increasing the visibility of the Malagasy language online.

Group photo at the end of the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

What I learned in Accra is not meant to stay there. In the coming months, I plan to share what I learned in Accra with Wikimedians, language activists, and the wider Malagasy community. I am especially interested in three areas: involving younger generations so that Malagasy stays relevant to them, documenting oral traditions and exploring how AI and digital tools can better serve languages with limited online resources.

A heartfelt thank you to the organizers

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the conference organizers: Wikitongues, Wikimedia UK, Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub and the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, for the impressive quality of the organization. From the engaging sessions and workshops to the smooth logistics and thoughtful coordination, every detail contributed to creating a welcoming and inspiring environment. It allowed participants to focus on what truly mattered: learning, sharing experiences, exchanging ideas, and building meaningful connections.

Bringing together people working on 82 different languages is no small achievement. The conference successfully created a space where diverse languages, cultures, perspectives, and experiences could come together, allowing us to learn from one another and appreciate the richness of linguistic diversity. Thank you to everyone who made this conference possible. Your hard work, dedication, and attention to detail made the experience truly memorable.

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