Inaugural Wikimedia Kimaragang Online Meetup: Strengthening Community, Empowering Digital Knowledge

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Following the previous physical meetup, the Wikimedia Kimaragang Community successfully organized its Online Meetup Series 1 on September 19, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This first online gathering for the community was conducted under the guidance of the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia (WCUGM). The session, moderated by the meetup coordinator (Blusjai), was attended by 10 Kimaragang community members, 2 WCUGM representatives (Tofeiku, Rulwarih), and 1 representative from the Kadazandusun Language community (Jjurieee).

Introduction to the Wikimedia Mission and Information Accessibility for the Kimaragang Ethnicity

The session began with an introduction to the Wikimedia Foundation and WCUGM. During this briefing, emphasis was placed on Wikimedia’s core mission: making knowledge freely accessible to all. This mission was directly linked to the potential of the Kimaragang ethnic group to enhance global access to information regarding their culture and language. Additionally, Wikimedia platforms were highlighted as a space for the community to interact and exchange ideas without geographical boundaries.

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Community Activity Progress and the Kimaragang Wikipedia Mission

The session continued with a brief share-out regarding the activities carried out by the community since their first physical meeting in August 2026. The coordinator reiterated the community’s primary goal: realizing the establishment of the Kimaragang Language Wikipedia. To provide a clearer picture, the coordinator alongside WCUGM representatives demonstrated sample Kimaragang language articles that had been written within the Wikimedia Incubator.

Wiki Account Registration for New Editors

As a practical step, new members received live guidance from the BKD community representative to register their respective Wiki accounts. This step marked the beginning of their participation as active members and editors in the Wikimedia Kimaragang project.

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Next Steps: In-Person Article Writing Workshop

As a follow-up action, the coordinator, guided by WCUGM, plans to hold an In-Person Wikimedia Incubator Kimaragang Article Writing Workshop toward the end of this year. This workshop aims to train and guide community members in producing more Kimaragang language article content within the Wikimedia Incubator Kimaragang.

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