Navigating Challenging Spaces – supporting volunteers in the movement

As we reflect on the global trends affecting the movement, community health and community support, both for existing editors and newcomers, are thrown into sharp relief, as is the role that those supporting those communities – affiliate staff and volunteers in particular – can play in supporting that community.

“Working towards a toolkit” – Navigating Challenging Topics

In January 2026, Wikimedia UK, in partnership with the Volunteer Supporters Network Hub pilot and Wikimedia LGBT+, held the event Navigating challenging topics: Creating a toolkit for supporting editors, featuring speakers and discussion to bring together best practice for supporting editors working in more challenging areas on-wiki.

The event wasn’t recorded by design, to allow for more open discussion, but we took notes and created a record of the event with the production of a booklet in the following months. That booklet was published just before Wikimania, and summarises the speakers’ presentations (Sarah Karam, MiguelAlanCS, and Tatjana Baleta), as well as the Speaker Q&A, and the breakout room discussions. It was an incredibly productive conversation, and we hope that it will be a useful resource for anyone supporting volunteers in the movement who are working in those on-wiki spaces where conflict is more likely. You can read the booklet on Commons here.

To continue the conversation, we presented a workshop during Wikimania this year in Paris. Here we asked the same question we did at the January event: What do you think that those supporting volunteers in the movement – eg: chapter staff, community organisers – can practically do to support editors working in more challenging areas?

Bastique, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Our (larger than expected!) audience included a mixture of editors, affiliate staff and community organisers, and we split into three discussion groups, to spark ideas, share experience and generate conversation around how we do this. In the wider context in which the projects find themselves, we can scant afford to lose – or scare away – good people for want of action in this area. As we say in the booklet’s conclusion, “We cannot avoid conflict entirely – but what we can do is put in structures and support for when conflict does happen, in order that we stay true to our values, and our mission.”

Some common themes emerged from our discussion, which have been summarised and anonymised below:

The importance of finding and calling on experience

Finding a friendly admin, or other user with extended rights, for advice & support One particular example included working on LGBT+ topics in areas of the world where it is illegal – the support of users with extended rights was key. …and remember that users with extended rights need support too.

Safety in numbers and in shared identity – off- and on-wiki – whether that be finding a suitable Wikiproject, or hosting events for a particular demographic, in order to reduce isolation and combat feelings of vulnerability. Cross national support in hostile geographic contexts, for example, can be invaluable.

Safe(r) spaces for discussion

Off-wiki spaces for support, especially for newer editors, where asking questions on-wiki might feel overwhelming (with notes to always avoid canvassing, including the appearance of canvassing)

Onboarding

The projects have differing cultural contexts, and differing levels of challenge – guard against the assumption that it’s a one-size-fits-all situation. Look into differing onboarding pathways

Provision of supporting materials, and signposting to mentoring schemes (either on or off wiki)

Step by step guidelines – making things easy!

“Challenging” can depend upon context

Sometimes things that aren’t supposed to be controversial can become so

Working on these areas can be motivating, a form of knowledge activism – but for this to be effective it needs to be paired with a good grounding in Wiki policies and norms. This takes careful expectation management!

There is a need for humans to support other humans, and both affiliate staff and community organisers are particularly well placed to do this. Yes, affiliate resource can vary widely – whilst some chapters have whole teams and dedicated services for managing conflict, offering counselling, or coaching, others won’t. But the fact remains, as one attendee put it, that we need “friendly faces as well as spaces.”

Navigating Challenging Topics – Creating a toolkit for supporting editors is available on Commons.

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