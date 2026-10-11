Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria: First Language Wikipedia Physical Training

Participants gathered for a picture after the session

In August, Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria launched its first-language Wikipedia physical training. Since the start of the project catering to LGBTIQ+ people, the organization has mostly focused on training queer people to edit Wikipedia, add structured data on Wikidata, upload images to Wikimedia Commons, and become acquainted with what Wikimedia projects entail. Still, we never explored what it means to contribute to the local-language Wikimedia projects.

Much of the early work on queer topics on Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba Wikipedia came through our writing contests. Those contributions matter, but our goal now is to grow a community of editors who stay with this work beyond a contest, as allies invested in advancing queer rights in Nigeria. This organizing has also come at a cost: I have received hostile messages from people opposed to our work, which is part of why building a committed, supportive community matters so much.

Language Wiki training flyer

As usual, we partnered with a queer organization that provided a space, and alongside our trainer, the program director for Wikimedia Nigeria, Ayokanmi Oyeyemi (Kaizenify), we successfully organized the training session. During the training, participants translated existing articles into different languages on Wikipedia. We also made participants aware of why they should participate in documenting queer individuals and identities in the country and how Google search scrapes information from Google and Wikipedia to feed large language models and disseminate it to the general public. Language Wikipedia is a start toward using Wikipedia as a repository of information on queer culture, especially with less strict notability criteria on these projects.

The training offered perspective on the key interests of people who are always willing to contribute to or read Wikipedia articles. Language Wikipedia can be a great form of advocacy to help people understand that there are LGBTIQ+ people and that they exist in Nigeria. There are also queer identities and cultures in Nigeria, and they date back to the 20th century.

Facilitator taking the session

As Wiki for Human Rights, Nigeria continues its efforts to create, edit, collate, and collaborate more with organizations to bring more Wikimedia projects to queer people.

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