Wikimedians from Central and Eastern Europe go beyond the crossroads in Cluj-Napoca

Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 logo (Credit: Dan Perjoschi, CC BY-SA 4.0)

This year’s Wikimedia CEE Meeting took place in Cluj-Napoca from 18–20 September under the slogan “Beyond the Crossroads”. A total of around 140 participants representing about 35 communities and affiliates, including delegates from closely associated communities outside of the region of Central and Eastern Europe, had the opportunity to share knowledge and exchange ideas. The conference was held at the Babeș-Bolyai University.

Changes and novelties

The main novelties in this year’s conference were reflected in the programme. As a result of the large number of submissions focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Wikimedia movement, a new theme “Artificial Intelligence” was introduced. This meant that AI would no longer be considered a niche subtheme, but instead a standalone theme on par with the traditional themes, such as “Community Engagement”, “Education” and “Technology”. Another novelty was the enrichment of the pre-conference Learning Day with multiple parallel events. Unlike the previous conferences, at which a single full-day event was organised, this time there were three half-day pre-conference events. For the first time, the Wikimedia CEE Meeting featured a professional facilitator, who was hired to improve conference communication by leading morning and afternoon wrap-up plenaries.

Other changes to the conference were the lack of a livestream due to technical difficulties at the venue, the large-scale abandonment of etherpads for session documentation, and the admission of delegates from Wikimedia Italy as an affiliate representing a neighbouring like-minded community interested in stronger collaboration with the CEE communities.Moreover, this was the first Wikimedia CEE Meeting that featured in-person attendance by a head of the Wikimedia Foundation, thanks to Bernadette Meehan who delivered a speech during the opening session and had multiple interviews with members of the CEE communities on the first day of the conference.

A brief recap of the conference

The main conference was preceded by a Learning Day on 17 September, which took place in the premises of the French Institute in Cluj-Napoca. This year, the Learning Day featured three half-day workshops. In the morning, a workshop for users with extended rights and a photo workshop were held as parallel events, while a plenary workshop on digital rights was conducted in the afternoon. The main part of the conference ran from 18–20 September, featuring a large number of talks formatted as lectures, workshops, demonstrations, panels, roundtables, problem solvers and lightning talks. Sessions were distributed across three conference halls carrying the names Jean Monnet, Simone Veil and Nelson Mandela. All sessions in the first two halls were recorded, while the sessions that were held in the Nelson Mandela hall were documented on etherpads.

Participants viewing the displayed posters (Credit: Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The conference kicked off with opening speeches by the Rector of Babeș-Bolyai University Prof. Dr. Daniel David, Wikimedia Foundation’s CEO Bernadette Meehan, the Head of Babeș-Bolyai University Science Council Prof. Dr. Radu Silaghi-Dumitrescu and the Dean of the Faculty of European Studies Assoc. Prof. Dr. Adrian Corpădean, as well as a presentation from the Babeș-Bolyai University inclusion officer Dr. Ana Tamás on social inclusion in the context of the Wikimedia movement. As usual in the past few years, an annual update on the state of affairs in the region of Central and Eastern Europe by the CEE Hub staff—namely, Barbara Klen, Karolina Gruszczyk, Mohammad Heidarzadeh and Toni Ristovski—followed immediately after the opening session. The rest of the programme was thematically rich with a wide variety of topics, ranging from community engagement and artificial intelligence to strategy and governance. In addition, there were a dozen posters displayed at the venue. Some of the highlights included sessions in various formats on the use and impact of AI in the Wikimedia movement, instructive workshops on the grantmaking programmes and tutorials on preparing grant applications, several sessions on the future support from the CEE Hub for the communities, and two lightning talk showcases in which speakers shared their successful stories. The conference concluded with an introduction of the CEE Hub Steering Committee for the 2026/2027 term, an interactive quiz prepared by the hub and an announcement of the next hosts of the Wikimedia CEE Meeting. A major problem during the conference was, however, the unprecedentedly large number of changes in the programme as a result of last-minute cancellations by speakers who were unable to come.

Apart from the main programme, there was a social dinner on the evening of the first day and a guided tour of Cluj-Napoca’s main landmarks, including Piața Unirii, St. Michael’s Church, the Matthias Corvinus House and the Tailors’ Bastion, after the programme ended on the second day.

Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 Group Photo

What comes next in the CEE region?

The CEE region will host the Open Knowledge: Wikimedia & Research in the CEE Region conference in Katowice from 9–10 October 2026, connecting the Wikimedia community with researchers from the region who study, use or collaborate with Wikimedia projects in their work. Furthermore, the CEE Hub will continue implementing its annual plan and provide support to the CEE communities. Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2027 will be held in Gdańsk in late September or early October 2027.

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