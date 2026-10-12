An AI bot for polishing Malayalam Wikipedia articles

In a Malayalam Wikipedia article about cricket, Everton Weekes was not a man. He was ആഴ്ചകൾ (aazhchakal), the Malayalam word for “weeks”. His surname was machine-translated. In a physics article, a textbook was credited to an author named പുൽത്തകിടി (pulthakidi), “lawn”; the author’s surname was Lawn.

Errors like these sat on their pages for years, unnoticed, because the Malayalam reads perfectly like Malayalam. Thousands of our articles were translated from other languages, and many are still waiting for a second pass. Our community simply has too few editors to clean up the kind of mess that translation sometimes leaves behind. That is what led me to look for a solution involving AI, and to build a bot called AksharaBot, named from the Malayalam word അക്ഷരം (aksharam), meaning “letter”.

Proposing a bot I could not fully predict

In August 2026, I proposed this AI-powered bot for Malayalam Wikipedia. To be fully transparent about how it works, I put its most awkward quality at the center of the request for the community to judge:

All our existing bots follow fixed rules that you can verify simply by reading them. This one, however, reads a sentence and rewrites it, the way a copy-editor would. Run it twice on the same article and the wording may come out slightly differently. That means you cannot approve it to run on Wikipedia just by reading its code.

So I brought evidence instead. Before asking for anything, I ran the bot across 100 articles and published every single change for anyone to inspect, then opened a discussion on our community noticeboard. The response was encouraging, and by the time I filed the formal bot request I had published results from 700 articles in three stages. A bureaucrat then authorized a supervised trial run on a further 100 articles, complete with the diffs and the edit summaries for the community to see. Approval came by the end of the month.

What it has done

The AksharaBot project has now examined roughly 1,900 articles and made 888 edits, each containing several language corrections and listed publicly with a link to the exact change. None of them have been reverted yet.

The bot may fix language automatically and nothing else, not facts, numbers, dates, names or references. Three checks stand between it and a saved edit. First, an AI agent reads the article and proposes a correction, but has no power to save anything. Then ordinary rule-following code compares the before and after. It checks every link, template, reference and digit, including Malayalam numerals, and throws the edit away if anything has moved. Finally a separate AI agent, never shown what the first one was thinking, judges whether only the language changed or the meaning changed too.

All three must agree before the bot may edit, and 380 proposed corrections have been stopped this way. My favourites are the ones where the AI was right and was blocked anyway. It once corrected a urine test in a medical article from “white” to “red blood cells”. The correction was sound, but it was a change to a fact rather than to language, so the system refused it and moved it to a list for humans to work on instead.

AksharaBot has examined 1,900 articles on Malayalam Wikipedia and has edited 888 of them.

Where the community participates

Along the way, the bot has also compiled about 7,660 specific factual problems: outdated officeholders, infoboxes that contradict their own articles, pages of sportspeople frozen in 2020 and much more. Each one sits in a public table with a tick-box, waiting for a person to handle it. These are problems AksharaBot found but is not permitted to fix. Grammar is the only thing it may change on its own; everything else it simply flags. A task force comprising Malayalam Wikipedians exists both to work through that list and to keep an eye on what the bot is doing.

A note on the AI model

I am using Claude (the Fable and Opus models). Doing this carefully means passing each article through the model two or three times, and it has to be a capable one. I tested cheaper models, and they returned sentences that read fluently but had quietly lost part of their meaning along the way, which is the most dangerous kind of error, because nothing looks wrong. So far nothing like that has slipped through with AksharaBot: none of its edits have been reverted, and the ones its own checks caught never reached an article.

If you want to try this

The code is free to reuse, though it has only been tested on Malayalam Wikipedia. If your wiki is also carrying years of translated articles waiting for a second pass, I would be glad to see a similar bot built for grammar and style correction in your language.

Every edit AksharaBot has made so far is at Special:Contributions/AksharaBot.

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