Meet MEOW: An Easier Way to Discover Wikimedia Learning Resources

Across the Wikimedia movement, people are creating presentations, publishing reports, organising workshops, and sharing lessons from their projects. These resources can help others develop new skills and build partnerships, but finding them is not always easy, because of the nature of the internet, they are spread across different platforms and languages, and useful experiences can be difficult to discover.

For this, MEOW (Metabase Educational Open Works, https://meow.toolforge.org/), offers an easier way to explore this shared knowledge. Whether you are preparing a workshop, planning a partnership, or learning about a new topic, it helps you find resources from across the movement.

A simpler way to explore

MEOW is a free interface for browsing the resources cataloged in Metabase. It is easy to use and you do not need an account or any knowledge of query languages to use it.

This tool has been developed so you can search and filter resources by language, type, keyword, author, and publication year. This makes it easier to explore what has been published on a topic, find materials in your language, or discover work by other Wikimedia communities. And with the filtered search, you can also export results as a CSV file – a feature made with contributors who edit Metabase with QuickStatements in mind – or share a link to a filtered view with colleagues.

Thinking of trainers and organizers, this means a starting point for finding existing learning materials. For newcomers, it offers a way to explore unfamiliar topics. And for affiliates, it can help reveal both available resources and gaps where more documentation would be useful.

Connected to Metabase

MEOW makes the information in Metabase easier to browse. Metabase is the shared catalog where information about the Wikimedia movement’s resources and events is stored and edited; and MEOW provides another way to discover it.

As of autumn 2026, Metabase contains more than 28,000 items, including information about Diff and This Month in GLAM posts, educational resources, affiliate events, and conference sessions; some Wikimania and GLAM-Wiki conferences are even documented with complete session lists and links to associated materials.

MEOW currently refreshes its data from Metabase once an hour. When someone adds or improves a resource in Metabase, those changes become discoverable through MEOW shortly afterwards.

You can also use MEOW to find Metabase items that could benefit from more information. For example, here are all the posters from Wikimania Paris without keywords. You can also search for items without a language, author or publication date. We hope that these filtered views will make it easier for new users to make the first step to contributing to Metabase.

Supporting learning across the movement

MEOW and Metabase are part of the Content Partnerships Hub’s broader Capacity Building work. The Hub helps Wikimedians find existing knowledge, identify missing resources, and create opportunities to learn together.

Content partnerships draw on experience and skills that are spread unevenly across the movement. This is a challenge that the CPH is working on because someone preparing to work with a museum, library, educational institution, or public agency should be able to learn from what others have already done.

And by making resources easier to discover, MEOW helps connect that experience with the people who can use it. The materials remain on their original platforms, while Metabase and MEOW help people find their way to them.

Help shared knowledge grow

Wikimedia Affiliate’s continue to add information to Metabase in batches, such as conference programs and newsletter archives. Volunteers also contribute resources related to their affiliates, countries, and interests.

You can take part by creating an account on Metabase and adding a resource you created or use, or an event you organized or attended. Also, you can also improve existing entries, suggest changes to the tools, or help identify resources that are missing. Guidance is available in the Metabase documentation.

If your affiliate has a larger collection of information to contribute, the Hub can help you structure and upload it; just reach out to the helpdesk!

Try MEOW

Visit meow.toolforge.org and explore a topic you are interested in!. Look for materials in your language, discover what other communities have shared, and pass useful resources on to your colleagues.

Every contribution to Metabase helps make the movement’s knowledge easier for others to find, and MEOW opens another door to that shared experience.

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