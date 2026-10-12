The Story of WikiTour: How It Started, What We Learned, and Where We Hope to Go

From our point of view, as Kent Wiki Club alumni (Jjurieee and Blusjai)

Nelynnnnn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

It Started with a Simple Idea: Our Languages Deserve a Place in the Digital World

Every language carries stories. It carries the names of places, the wisdom of elders, the stories passed from one generation to another, and the ways communities understand the world around them. Yet, when we look at the digital world, many of these languages remain largely invisible.

For us, WikiTour began with a simple question:

What if our students could become the people who put their own languages on the map of the internet?

The journey began in 2024, when Kent Wikimedia Club, Kent Campus Institute of Teacher Education, Tuaran, Sabah together with Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia (WCUGM), held the first WikiTour at three locations: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Sarawak State Education Department, and Sandakan National Secondary School.

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Abbylaylena Sitibon, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

At that time, the focus was on Wiktionary. What began as a series of workshops grew into something much more meaningful. Participants contributed 1,941 new word pages, demonstrating that even a simple word can become a piece of knowledge worth preserving. More importantly, the programme opened opportunities for continued collaboration between educational institutions and the open knowledge community.

That experience planted a seed.

So, in 2025, we decided to continue the journey.

WikiTour 2.0: Wikipedia workshop was born, not simply as another workshop, but as the next step in exploring how young people could use Wikimedia projects to document, preserve, and share the languages and cultures around them.

This time, the journey took us to Institute of Teacher Education Rajang Campus (IPGM Kampus Rajang), Sarawak and SMK Sri Tapah in Perak, with a particular focus on the Indigenous languages Iban and Semai. The programme brought together members of Kent Wikimedia Club, lecturers, representatives from Wikimedia Malaysia, educators, and students through a hands-on learning experience.

And this is where the real story began.

Nelynnnnn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

More Than Learning to Edit: Learning That Our Knowledge Matters

Our objectives were straightforward.

We wanted to raise awareness about the importance of documenting mother tongues, particularly minority languages such as Kadazandusun, Iban and Semai. We wanted participants to experience translating and creating content in their own languages. And, equally importantly, we wanted members of Kent Wikimedia Club to experience what it means to lead and manage a real community programme. But once the workshops began, we realised that WikiTour was about something much bigger.

Nelynnnnn, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

At IPGM Kampus Rajang, students who studied Iban and were training to become future educators were introduced to Wikipedia not simply as a website, but as a space where their language could exist, grow, and be accessed by people around the world. They translated articles from Bahasa Melayu into Iban, learned about formatting and references, and experienced what it meant to contribute knowledge themselves.

At SMK Sri Tapah, the journey took a different direction. Participants explored Wikimedia Incubator with the aim of documenting the Semai language. They worked with words, meanings, and sentences, discovering how the language they used in their everyday lives could become part of a global knowledge ecosystem.

Banunnereus, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

There was something powerful about watching students realise:

“This is my language. And I can contribute it to the world.”

That realisation may not appear in a statistics table, but for us, it was one of the most meaningful outcomes of WikiTour 2.0.

When the Plan Changed, the Learning Became Real

Of course, not everything went according to plan. And perhaps that was one of the most important lessons of WikiTour 2.0.

At SMK Sri Tapah, some students were still unfamiliar with digital platforms. Creating accounts, navigating Wikimedia projects, and working with the editing interface took time. More importantly, when participants were asked to construct sentences independently for the Wikimedia Incubator, some found the task challenging.

We could have simply continued with the original plan. Instead, we listened.

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After discussing the situation with the teacher and observing the participants’ abilities, the facilitators decided to change direction. Rather than treating the difficulty as a failure, we introduced Wiktionary as a more accessible way for students to contribute.

Students could begin with something familiar: a word.

They learned how to add words, definitions, and example sentences, turning vocabulary they already knew into digital knowledge.

This small change became a big lesson for us:

A successful community programme is not necessarily one that follows the plan perfectly. It is one that knows when to change the plan for the people it is serving.

At IPGM Kampus Rajang, the challenges were different. Students were more comfortable with technology, but translating content from Malay language into Iban required considerable time. Shared internet connectivity also occasionally slowed down the process.

Once again, the facilitators adapted by moving from participant to participant, providing individual guidance, solving technical problems, and adjusting the pace according to their needs.

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From Challenges Came Contributions

By the end of the programme, the numbers told part of the story. 43 participants became editors.

Together, they contributed:

55 Wikipedia pages created and 16 improved

38 Wiktionary pages created and 9 improved

17 Wikimedia Incubator pages created and 7 improved

638 contributions to Wikimedia Commons

The WikiMamanau activities also allowed the team to document places, cultural elements, and historical sites in Sarawak and Perak, creating visual resources that can be freely accessed and reused. (Category:WikiMamanau_Perak, Category:WikiMamanau_Sarawak)

But perhaps the most important number is not 43, 55, 38, 17, or 638.

It is one.

One student who discovers that their language belongs online. One teacher who decides to create an account and edit alongside their students. One new editor who may continue contributing after the workshop has ended. One photograph of a local place that might otherwise remain undocumented. One word that enters the digital world.

Because open knowledge does not grow only through thousands of contributions at once. Sometimes, it begins with one person deciding that what they know is worth sharing.

Banunnereus, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What WikiTour Taught Us

“From our point of view (POV)

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

WikiTour taught us that there is no single approach that works for every community.

Before bringing Wikimedia into a school or institution, we need to understand the people we are working with their digital experience, their language background, their access to technology, and, most importantly, what makes them feel connected to the activity. We learned that hands-on learning works. We learned that step-by-step guidance matters. We learned that real examples make Wikimedia less intimidating. And we learned that cultural relevance can be a powerful source of motivation. When students were working with Iban and Semai, they were not simply completing an assignment. They were working with something that belonged to them, their language, their identity, and their heritage.

Most importantly, we learned that flexibility is not a weakness in community work. It is a strength.

Sometimes, the best way forward is to stop, listen, and ask:

“What do these participants need from us right now?”

Nelynnnnn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

That question helped us turn an unexpected challenge at SMK Sri Tapah into another opportunity for contribution.

Beyond the Numbers: Building Pride Through Open Knowledge

There is something deeply meaningful about seeing a language that has always existed in people’s homes, classrooms, and communities appear on a Wikimedia platform.

For many of us, language preservation can sound like something distant or academic. But WikiTour showed us that it can be very simple.

It can be a student translating an article. A teacher adding a word. A group of young people documenting a local place. A photograph uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. A new editor making their first contribution.

Nelynnnnn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

These actions may seem small individually, but together they help create a larger digital record of communities that have often been underrepresented online. The final report reflected this impact clearly: participants reported a stronger sense of pride in their cultural heritage and greater motivation to preserve and share their languages through Wikimedia.

And perhaps that is what WikiTour is really about. Not just teaching people how to edit Wikimedia projects, but helping people realise that they have something worth contributing.

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Where Do We Go from Here?

WikiTour 2.0 has strengthened our belief that documenting minority languages does not always require a grand beginning.

It can start small. One community that decides its knowledge should not disappear.

Looking ahead, we hope WikiTour can continue to become a bridge between educational institutions, young people, and the Wikimedia community. We hope that students who first come to WikiTour as participants will eventually return as editors, facilitators, and community leaders.

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

We also hope that future WikiTour programmes will reach more languages and more communities, not only Iban and Semai, but other languages that are still underrepresented in the digital world.

Most of all, we hope the members of kent Wikimedia Club will continue this WikiTour journey and help grow Indigenous-language communities. The journey from WikiTour 2024 to WikiTour 2.0 in 2025 has already shown us something important.

From left: Jurina Jonimin , Nelyn Ambrose Sitam, Dr. Linah Bagu, Dr. Rosie Johnny, Georgina Andrea Leykhai Dominic, M Eqqalson Dikson, Bluster Jainon

Nelynnnnn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The first WikiTour opened the door through Wikikamus. WikiTour 2.0 walked further through Wikipedia, Wiktionary, Wikimedia Incubator, and Wikimedia Commons. So perhaps the next chapter is not about asking how far WikiTour can travel.

Perhaps the question is:

How many more voices can we bring with us?

Because the internet should not only be a place where our communities consume knowledge. It should also be a place where our communities create it, preserve it, and pass it on.

And if WikiTour can help one more young person look at their language and say,

“My language belongs here too,” then the journey is worth continuing.

Jjurieee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Banunnereus, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Our Story, in One Sentence

WikiTour started as a workshop about words, grew into a journey about languages, and became a reminder that every community has knowledge worth bringing into the world.

Read more about the programme here:

Wikitour 2024

WikiTour 2025

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