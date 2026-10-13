Wait, you can just access all that knowledge and even contribute to it?! A SICSS participant when learning about Wikimedia projects

It takes a village of people with different skills to create, maintain and learn from open knowledge. And the 2026 edition of the Kenyan Summer Institute in Computational Social Science (SICSS) offered just the place for that, by bringing together social scientists, technologists, and Wikimedians to learn from each other.

Since 2017, the SICSS events bring together scholars in computational social science in different locations around the world for two intense weeks of project-based learning, in which early career researchers are trained in computational methods during the first week. Those newly learned skills are then directly applied to concrete, co-designed group research projects during the second week. And in many cases continue onwards beyond the project window.

Historically, much of the teaching and practical work at SICSS has focused on using closed commercial data sources or web-scraping. But thanks to a Wikimedia Research grant that we organised between SICSS, Wiki in Africa and the Citizens & Technology Lab (CAT Lab), we could make Wikipedia and Wikidata a key focus of the curriculum and also enable the Wikimedia Kenya User Group to play an active role at the Kenyan SICSS this year.

At SICSS Kenya this meant that 15 participants came together at the African Institute for Capacity Development on the campus of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in June 2026. The participants not only hailed from Kenya, but also included members from Rwanda, Ghana, Benin and USA, making for an international group. In addition to social sciences scholars, participants came with backgrounds in technology, computer science and mathematics, all united by the goal of improving social science research through computational methods.

During the first week, the participants were joined in-person by facilitators from the Wikimedia Kenya UG and the Citizens and Technology Lab to share their expertise on how Wikimedia projects work, the local Kenyan context, and how automated methods like the MediaWiki APIs can be used to access information from Wikipedia. Two days of the programme were dedicated to exploring Wikimedia projects not only as platforms for open knowledge, but also as valuable sources of data, research and computational inquiry. Wikimedia Kenya UG’s facilitators, who included Winnie Kabintie, Terry Boke, Carol Mwaura and Lebu Ayiga led sessions that introduced participants to the possibilities of working with Wikipedia and other Wikimedia datasets, examining how open knowledge can be analysed, interrogated and used to support social science and computational research.

The introductory session by the SICSS Kenya Co Leads Dr. Amos Langat and Dr. Mary Muyonga gave introductory lecturers on the need for computational social sciences, the experiences of past programs and highlights of the tools to be learned during the program. Participants would later be taken through practical sessions of R programming for research analysis, web harvesting, text and sentiment analysis using R, Google trends followed by practical sessions to ensure there was skill transfer.

The Wikimedia Kenya User Group team explored how Wikimedia projects contribute to information integrity, knowledge equity and access to open knowledge. The sessions went beyond an introduction to Wikipedia, examining how the platform safeguards knowledge through community moderation, verifiability, reliable sourcing and transparency, as well as the role of journalism in strengthening the availability of reliable sources and addressing Africa’s digital representation gaps. Participants also explored Wikimedia’s relevance in the age of AI and its potential as a research resource, including how Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects can provide data for computational and social science research. The team also shared Wikimedia Kenya’s work and experience in closing local content and representation gaps and advancing open knowledge in Kenya. For many participants, this was their first opportunity to engage with Wikimedia beyond simply using Wikipedia, and ten participants went on to create Wikimedia accounts and begin their journey as contributors.

“One of the most exciting topics for me, in our presentation, focused on Wikipedia’s evolving role in AI training infrastructure and what this means for researchers studying knowledge production, information ecosystems, digital governance and online communities. It reinforced the long-held reality that Wikimedia projects are increasingly not just platforms for accessing knowledge, but important datasets, research environments and case studies for understanding the future of knowledge,”

Winnie Kabintie, Wikimedia Kenya User Group

On the same day, Nathan Matias of the CAT Lab gave a remote lecture about how Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects are being studied by social scientists through interventional and observational research projects. This not only highlighted how the larger Wiki ecosystem can benefit from social science research, but also kickstarted the brainstorming for participants who were planning to integrate data from Wiki projects in their group research projects.

The Summer School programme also included sessions dedicated to practically equip participants on how to interact with the data and knowledge stored in Wikimedia projects at scale. To that end, Bastian from the CAT Lab gave a series of practical, hands-on lectures about the MediaWiki APIs, the PyWikiBot library and the PAWS system, based on openly licensed materials the team designed specifically for the SICSS/Wikimedia collaboration. For many participants the stark cultural difference between the way that data from Wikimedia projects can be openly and freely accessed – and their familiar way of having to apply for restrictive access was palpable. Mary Muyonga, as one of the SICSS organisers, shared that “for many participants, it was the first time they realized that Wikipedia was a data source for anything”. This also extended to the ability to get well-structured data, as opposed to having to scrap websites, highlighting the potential of Wikimedia’s data for powering social science research.

On the other hand, the participants from the Wikimedia Kenya User Group also learned about the impact that social science research can make. Terry from the UG shared that the event helped to understand “how connected the work we do as Wikimedians is to the work that researchers are doing. If we find a better way to collaboratively work together, we’ll be able to produce richer, higher-quality data sources on Wikipedia and Wikidata.”

Following the Wiki-related teaching, and in a session facilitated by Mary Muyonga, the SICSS participants formed three research teams with different research topics spanning the intersection between social media sentiments and stock returns; a computational analysis of mental health discourse in Africa; and an evaluation of wikimedia as a neutral source of information on contentious events. Each of them used Wikidata and Wikipedia in different ways. For example, the team working on finance and social media sentiments used the editing history of Wikipedia pages of financial institutions to determine if these affected their performance at the stock exchange.The group looking at mental health discourse looked at metadata from Wikipedia, such as page views and the revision history of mental health articles. And the group considering media reporting of contentious events relied on Wiki data articles on these events and compared these to the local media outlets.

In the second week of SICSS, teams started to deepen those projects, culminating in final project presentations on the last day of the event. Here, the participants went further to present full research concepts including data sources and study methodologies. They benefitted from further inputs and reviews from the CAT Lab team and the SICSS Lead Organisers to refine the work. For example, Nathan suggested that one group contacts Media Cloud to request access to their full texts as these are currently limited by copyright. Another example was on exploring the use of Large Language Models to link Wikipedia articles to media sources. For another group, Bastian advised on how they could access country-level access to Wikipedia articles. All these inputs helped the teams to refine their projects and left them ready to continue working on their projects towards completion. The CAT Lab team and SICSS Kenya organisers will be supporting the groups to complete the projects and get those published.

Image: Queen Asali, CC BY-SA 4.0

The SICSS participants expressed their excitement about the program. Grace Kitonyi, a Mathematical Epidemiologist said “What stood out for me was the collaboration between Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell University, Wikimedia Foundation, Wiki in Africa and the Wikimedia Kenya User Group together with our facilitators Amos and Mary from SICSS Kenya; and how resources such as Wikipedia, Wiki data and Wikimedia Commons can support research, citizen science, digital inclusion and public knowledge”.

Another participant, Peter Okoth, a Machine Learning and Engineering student said “Throughout the program, we explored topics including text analysis, web scraping, sentiment analysis and the application of AI and data science to answer complex social questions. It was exciting to see how computational techniques can help to uncover patterns in human behaviour, inform policy and drive evidence-based decision making. Beyond the technical sessions, one of the highlights was connecting with brilliant minds from across Africa and beyond. The discussions, collaboration and exchange of ideas made the experience more valuable.”

By bringing together computational social science (CSS) scholars and Wikimedians we had hoped to not only develop novel research projects but to start the building of lasting relationships between the two: As a movement, Wikimedia is always in search of more people who can help study and improve the social processes that are at the heart of the movement. On the other hand, CSS scholars are often looking for novel, high-quality data sources on topics from technology over political science to communications, and Wikimedia can offer a lot of those.

Building such relationships takes time, energy and expertise. In our case, we benefited from the great support in helping form the relationships that Wiki In Africa provided for enabling this. Thanks to this, the SICSS Kenya event did its part to demonstrate that such connections are not only possible but fruitful. Beyond our own, continued engagement, we hope other scholars and Wikimedia groups will follow in our footsteps.

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