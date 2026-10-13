Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Movement: Reflections from the Inaugural Language Diversity Conference

From 2 to 4 October 2026, Accra, Ghana, became a gathering point for people working to preserve, document, strengthen, and advance the world’s linguistic diversity.

The inaugural Language Diversity Conference was held at Fiesta Royale Hotel under the theme “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Movement.”

The conference was organized by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, in collaboration with Wikitongues, Wikimedia UK, and Language Diversity Hub, with funding from the Wikimedia Foundation.

Welcoming the global language community to Accra. Participants began arriving on 1 October from different parts of the world. As members of the local organizing team, we were responsible for welcoming participants and managing registration.

This included verifying attendance, distributing conference-branded T-shirts and souvenirs, and helping participants settle into the conference. The registration desk quickly became one of the most exciting places at the venue. People who had interacted online for years were finally meeting face-to-face. For some, this was their first opportunity to put a face and voice to people they had previously known only through online communities. The excitement continued into the evening with dinner at 7:00 PM. It was a fitting beginning to a conference centered on community.

Keeping the conference on time

I was assigned responsibility for time management throughout the conference.

This meant monitoring session times, drawing speakers’ attention to their remaining time, helping sessions transition smoothly, and encouraging participants to return to their respective rooms.

I took the assignment seriously. Perhaps a little too seriously. By the end of the conference, I had earned the name “strict time keeper.”

For me, however, time management was not simply about watching the clock. It was about respecting speakers, participants, and the program itself. With multiple sessions happening across the conference, keeping to time helped ensure that participants could benefit from as many sessions as possible.

Languages Rights Online: Preserving the Dagbani Heritage

Group photo at the end of the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Beyond organizing, I also had the opportunity to contribute as a speaker. Together with Fuseini Mugisu Suhuyini, I co-presented “Language Rights Online: Preserving the Dagbani Heritage.”

The session provided an opportunity to discuss Dagbani heritage and the importance of language representation in digital spaces.

For communities whose languages have historically had limited representation online, building digital presence is not simply about creating more content. It is also about ensuring that speakers can find, use, and contribute knowledge in their own languages.

Learning from different parts of the world

One of the strengths of the conference was the diversity of perspectives represented across the program.

Sessions explored topics including:

* Sustainable digital archives for minoritized languages

* Multilingualism and an inclusive digital future

* Language rights and Dagbani heritage

* Wikidata and community training for Ghanaian languages

* Social media and diaspora languages

* Mozilla Common Voice and voice datasets for minority languages

* Open educational resources for Indigenous languages in South America

* Wikimedia’s opportunities and challenges in the age of AI

* AI-assisted translation workflows for Wikipedia

* Oral knowledge and open knowledge

* Women, local languages, and visibility on Wikipedia

* Wikidata Lexemes and Abstract Wikipedia

These sessions demonstrated that language work takes many forms.

It can involve documentation, translation, technology, education, oral history, community training, data, storytelling, and advocacy.

African Wikimedians

Five key takeaways

1. Language diversity must include the digital space.

Languages increasingly need a meaningful presence online. Digital representation affects how communities access information, contribute knowledge, and participate in the wider information society.

2. Communities should be central to language work.

Technology can provide powerful tools, but communities bring the cultural knowledge, linguistic expertise, and lived experience needed to use those tools meaningfully.

3. Open knowledge can strengthen underrepresented languages.

Wikipedia, Wikidata, and related open platforms provide important opportunities for communities to create and share knowledge in languages that may otherwise remain underrepresented online.

4. AI brings opportunities and responsibilities.

AI-assisted translation and other language technologies can open new possibilities. At the same time, local context, linguistic accuracy, cultural knowledge, and community participation remain important considerations.

5. Collaboration can cross borders.

The conference created opportunities to connect with people working on language diversity from Indonesia, India, Peru, Norway, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Togo, South Africa, Brazil, Madagascar, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

Some of these connections began online. Others began during the conference. Several became friendships. I was also fortunate to receive gifts from some of the new friends I met, making the experience even more memorable.

Learning new tools

The conference was also an opportunity for practical learning. I gained new knowledge around lexeme tools and explored new approaches to using prompts for local-language translation.

These are skills I hope to take back into my own work with Dagbani and open knowledge.

More than a conference

Looking back, the Language Diversity Conference was more than three days of presentations and workshops. It was a space where language advocates could exchange experiences, where online communities could meet physically, where new friendships could form, and where people working on very different languages could recognize the similarities in their challenges.

For the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, hosting the inaugural edition in Accra was also an important opportunity to place Ghanaian and African language communities within a broader global conversation about language diversity and open knowledge.

I am grateful to everyone who contributed to making the conference possible: the organizing team, partners, speakers, volunteers, participants, and the wider communities whose work made this gathering meaningful.

The conference may have ended, but the work continues.

If we want a truly open movement, linguistic diversity must be part of that future.

And the question now is:

How do we move from conversations about language diversity to building stronger, more sustainable, and more digitally visible language communities?

That is a conversation worth continuing.

Sir Amugi

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