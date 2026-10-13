Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 19

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on September 25. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Screenshot of the Thanks feature

Community Wishlist: Community Wishlist is looking for volunteers to join their working group. You can find details on the goal of the group, roles and expectations, norms we’ll follow, and how to sign up on this Meta-Wiki page.

Community Wishlist is looking for volunteers to join their working group. You can find details on the goal of the group, roles and expectations, norms we’ll follow, and how to sign up on this Meta-Wiki page. Human knowledge at stake : Wikimedia Foundation makes the case for human knowledge at the UN General Assembly and how scrapers are straining our infrastructure and the larger human knowledge ecosystem online.

: Wikimedia Foundation makes the case for human knowledge at the UN General Assembly and how scrapers are straining our infrastructure and the larger human knowledge ecosystem online. Joy of contributing: How a simple thanks fuelled one of our Wikimedians of the Year as they connect the community.

How a simple thanks fuelled one of our Wikimedians of the Year as they connect the community. PTAC technical topics : The Product and Technology Advisory Council calls for the community to suggest topics that it should consider and discuss with the Wikimedia Foundation. Submit your topic on the council’s talk page.

: The Product and Technology Advisory Council calls for the community to suggest topics that it should consider and discuss with the Wikimedia Foundation. Submit your topic on the council’s talk page. Wikimania scholarship deadline extended: The deadline for Wikimania 2027 scholarship applications has been extended through the end of day on November 4, 2026 (Anywhere on Earth). This is to compensate for a pause in the application window on October 15, 2026 from 1pm to 6pm UTC, to allow for an upgrade to the LimeSurvey platform.

Annual Goals Progress on Engage

See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia

Annual Goals Progress on Enable

See also: Research newsletter · WikiLearn News · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org

Wikimedia Enterprise : Mantic Uses Wikimedia Enterprise to Power AI Forecasting.

: Mantic Uses Wikimedia Enterprise to Power AI Forecasting. Improving developers experience : Two new features has been shipped to improve developer experience: Spiderpig (deployment web interface) which allows developers to leave notes for each other about errors they see in the logs and Patchdemo, which now supports in-browser code editing, so developers can make quick changes without needing to push a new patch and recreate the demo.

: Two new features has been shipped to improve developer experience: Spiderpig (deployment web interface) which allows developers to leave notes for each other about errors they see in the logs and Patchdemo, which now supports in-browser code editing, so developers can make quick changes without needing to push a new patch and recreate the demo. Strengthening infrastructure : To reduce the workload from non-pageview requests, the overall number of database queries per logged-out pageview has been reduced by 52%, from a baseline of 23 queries/pageview in August, to 11 queries/pageview today. Read more.

: To reduce the workload from non-pageview requests, the overall number of database queries per logged-out pageview has been reduced by 52%, from a baseline of 23 queries/pageview in August, to 11 queries/pageview today. Read more. Increasing test reliability: To reduce friction in post-merge validation and ultimately improve confidence in release decisions: Catalyst was proven to be a much more reliable environment to run daily Selenium tests (95.7% eventually green) compared with the beta cluster (79.1% over the same 10 suites). This gives confidence to automatically catch issues before they reach production.

Annual Goals Progress on Protect

See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog

Transparency Report: The latest Transparency Report has been published. Out of 953 requests for content alteration and takedown, only 2 requests were granted. The Foundation continues to prioritize the public interest and is guided by the content moderation policies the volunteer community has shaped over the past 25 years.

Annual Goals Progress on Reach

See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers

Grantmaking: Two reflections on transferring ownership of Rapid Funds to Wikimedia organizations.

Board and Board committee updates

See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

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