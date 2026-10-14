Can you guess today’s Wikipedia article in seven clues?

Every day at midnight UTC, a new Wikipedia article goes into hiding. Your job is to find it.

WikiWhiz is a free daily guessing game I built on top of English Wikipedia and other sister projects. If you’ve played Wordle, the rhythm will feel familiar: one puzzle a day, same for everyone, and a result you can share with friends. The difference is the answer. Instead of a five-letter word, it is a Wikipedia article, and the clues come from the knowledge our communities have spent more than two decades building.

How to play

You start with one clue and a row of empty letter tiles showing the shape of the article’s title. There’s also a hint that tells you the number of words the answer has.

Type a guess into the tiles. Every guess must be the title of a real English Wikipedia article (random letters are not accepted). A wrong guess (or pass, if you can’t think of an answer) unlocks the next clue, up to seven in total. Each wrong guess also tells you two things:

How close the spelling is. A simple similarity score shows whether you are getting warmer or colder.

A simple similarity score shows whether you are getting warmer or colder. How many “degrees of Wikipedia” away you are. This is the minimal number of link clicks it takes to get from your guess to the answer. If the article you guessed links straight to the answer, you are one click away.

Stuck? An optional hint mode suggests real article titles that fit the letters you have already placed. You can also replay past puzzles from the archive.

A game made of the whole Wikimedia ecosystem

The clues come from all over our projects, not just from Wikipedia:

a freely licensed image from Wikimedia Commons

a structured fact from Wikidata, such as a date of birth or a country

an etymology from Wiktionary

an excerpt from Wikisource or a travel fact from Wikivoyage

“behind the scenes” numbers: how many language editions cover the topic, how many people have edited it, or the year the article was created

The game runs on Toolforge, and measures link distances using the Wiki Replicas, read-only copies of the wiki databases. You can play anonymously, or log in with your Wikimedia account to keep your streaks. Login only checks who you are and the game never edits on your behalf. If you’re logged in, you can also choose between light and dark mode, and also schedule daily reminders if you haven’t finished your game.

Why a game?

Most people meet Wikipedia through a search engine. They read one paragraph and leave. Many never notice how much is connected underneath: the links, the sister projects, the images, the community.

A daily puzzle offers a different way in. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it rewards curiosity. To play well, you start thinking the way an editor thinks: which articles link to which, how a topic is categorized, what a title would be called. At the end of every game, the answer links to its full article, so a puzzle can easily turn into twenty minutes of reading.

WikiWhiy can also be a fun didactic tool used to bring newer editors of any age in a workshop setting.

How the puzzles are made

Each puzzle is prepared in advance, never generated on the fly. Articles are picked and seven clues each generated well in advance. They are revealed roughly from vaguest to most specific, with a little daily shuffle, so the first clue is broad and the last ones narrow it down. Before a puzzle goes live, automated checks make sure no clue gives away the title, and the game precomputes which nearby articles are reachable through links.

I use an AI assistant to help gather candidate clues and to write the code. Articles and clues are reviewed by me before it is scheduled, and every fact comes from a Wikimedia project, not from the AI.

The game is open source under the MIT license, and the code is on GitHub.

Play, share, and help shape it

WikiWhiz is a small volunteer project, and it will only get better with feedback from the community. Here is how you can help:

Play today’s puzzle at wikiwhiz.toolforge.org and share your result with a friend who has never looked behind a Wikipedia article. Tell me what you think. Was a clue unfair, too easy, or simply wrong? Open an issue on GitHub. Fixing a wrong fact upstream on Wikipedia or Wikidata helps everyone, not just the game. Help with article curation. If you’re willing to become an administrator and help curate articles and clues, email me. Bring it to your community. Edit-a-thon or workshop organizers, feel free to use the daily puzzle as an icebreaker.

And if you get today’s puzzle in one guess, make sure to boast about it.

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