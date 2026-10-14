From First Commits to Graduation: Reflecting on 8 Months at Road to Wiki Cohort 2!

Celebrating growth, community, open-source impact, and high-octane memories in Gurugram!

Dates: 2 and 3 October 2026

Event: Graduation Day for Road to Wiki Cohort 2

Eight months ago, an ambitious group of developers set off on a journey into the world of open source. Organized by WikiClub Tech India and Open Knowledge India (OKI) at IIIT Hyderabad, out of over 200+ applicants who filled out the form, 50 developers embarked on this journey to become core open-source contributors.

Participants of Road to Wiki Cohort 2 at Graduation Day

The 8 Month Grind: Mentorship in Action

Stepping into the role of Dev-Circle Lead meant working directly with student developers facing real-world engineering challenges. Navigating large-scale open-source ecosystems can feel daunting initially, so our focus was turning confusion into momentum.

Tackling Setup Blockers : We spent late nights working through environment issues, matching Node.js versions, configuring SSH keys, learning Gerrit code review rules, and setting up git commit hooks.



: We spent late nights working through environment issues, matching Node.js versions, configuring SSH keys, learning Gerrit code review rules, and setting up git commit hooks. First Merges Across Wikimedia : Watching mentees land their first code merge was a high point of the program. Together, we contributed across several major projects, including MediaWiki core , MinervaNeue , GrowthExperiments , ProofreadPage , and Wikispeech .



: Watching mentees land their first code merge was a high point of the program. Together, we contributed across several major projects, including , , , , and . Major Milestones: Our team became the first Dev Circle to complete all Phase 2 sessions, ultimately landing over 20+ patches across 10+ open-source repositories.

Group 3 of Road to Wiki Cohort 2 with their mentors and dev-circle

The Grand Finale: 2 Days in Gurugram

Out of more than 200 applicants who originally applied, only 50 dedicated contributors made it all the way to the final graduation day. To celebrate their eight months of sustained effort, contributors, mentors, and community leaders gathered in Gurugram for a two-day event.

Keynotes & Open Knowledge

The event featured technical sessions and keynotes led by experienced professionals from Open Knowledge International (OKI) and the Wikimedia Foundation. They shared valuable insights on building open-source software at scale and developing tools that serve billions of users across diverse languages and cultures.

Networking & Reunions

After months of working together via Google meets, Gerrit reviews, and video calls, meeting everyone in person was fantastic. Exchanging debugging stories and catching up face-to-face with fellow leads and mentors like Sarthak Singh and Dev Jadiya helped solidify the relationships built during the program.

RoboWars & High-Octane Fun

The graduation went far beyond traditional presentations. The energy reached its peak during the RoboWar competition, where custom-built bots competed in the arena. Combined with team-building challenges, active sessions, and plenty of Wikimedia SWAG, the event maintained a high-energy atmosphere throughout.

From Learner to Mentor: Personal Reflections

Reflecting on these past eight months, the most meaningful part of leading a Dev-Circle was watching participants grow. Seeing mentees transition from asking basic git setup questions to independently driving complex patch reviews was remarkably rewarding. Open source is built on code, but sustained by community. Being able to pass on mentorship and help new contributors find their footing has been a standout milestone in my own journey.

Shivaansh from Dev-Circle Sharing Ideas with Peers

Looking Ahead: Expanding Impact in Open Source

As Cohort 2 concludes, our focus shifts toward deepening our contributions to the global open-source ecosystem. Moving forward, we aim to build on this momentum by continuing to mentor new developers, driving impactful open-source initiatives, and fostering collaborative communities across diverse projects.

Thank you to WikiClub Tech India, OKI, IIIT Hyderabad, our fellow leads, mentors, and every participant who made this cohort a success. Here is to open knowledge, continuous learning, and expanding our collective impact!

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